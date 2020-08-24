SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

AP Releases Top 25: Eagles To Play Three Top 25 Teams This Year

A.J. Black

The Associated Press released their pre-season Top 25 poll on Monday morning. This year's poll was unique as it included members of the Pac-12 and Big Ten, both conferences who postponed their seasons. This will be the only week that either of these conferences will be eligible for the poll this fall according to the AP. 

While it is no surprise that Boston College did not make the Top 25, it is worth noting that the Eagles will be playing three teams that did. BC's first ranked game will be against the North Carolina Tar Heels who will be heading to Chestnut Hill on October 3rd. They also will face temporary ACC football member Notre Dame at home on November 14th. The Eagles will face off against the top ranked Clemson Tigers on October 31st in Death Valley.

On top of that trio of games, BC will also face three teams that received votes in the poll but did not crack the Top 25. The Virginia Tech Hokies, who come in at #27 will face Jeff Hafley's squad in Blacksburg on October 17th, BC will host #31 Louisville on November 27th, and the season finale against #35 Virginia on December 5th in Charlottesville.

The complete Top 25 goes as follows:

1. Clemson (1,520 points, 8 first place votes)

2. Ohio State* (1,504, 21)

3. Alabama (1,422, 2)

4. Georgia (1,270)

5. Oklahoma (1,270)

6. LSU (1,186, 1)

7. Penn State* (1,147)

8. Florida (1,125)

9. Oregon* (1,119)

10. Notre Dame (995)

11. Auburn (852)

12. Wisconsin* (840)

13. Texas A&M (764)

14. Texas (703)

15. Oklahoma State (672)

16. Michigan* (611)

17. USC* (534)

18. North Carolina (496)

19. Minnesota* (451)

20. Cincinnati (234)

21. UCF (229)

22. Utah* (211)

23. Iowa State (199)

24. Iowa* (134)

25. Tennessee (133)

* Denotes team from conference withdrawn from the 2020 season

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (3)
No. 1-2
A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

I think BC is going to shock a lot of people this year. Just from a neutral perspective (which is tough given I'm a BC grad), they are stacked on offense, I really think Jurkovec is going to take the offense to the next level. If Hafley can improve the defense to make them even just marginal, they are going to win a lot of games.

NYCEagle2014
NYCEagle2014

UVA and VT being ranked higher than us makes no sense to me. UVA lost Perkins and there’s no reason we can’t beat VT again this year (to make it 3 in a row)

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exploring a Local Out of Conference Schedule For Boston College Basketball

What could a schedule of only New England teams look like for the Boston College Eagles

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Practice Observations and Notes (8/22)

Notes and details on Saturday's practice in Alumni Stadium

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: TE Drew McQuarrie

A look at a New Hampshire native who has played two unique positions for the Eagles

A.J. Black

Pair of Graduate Transfers Look To Bolster Boston College's Defense

Deon Jones and Chibueze Onwuka came to BC with the hope of starting and helping a struggling defense that looks to turn around under new head coach Jeff Hafley

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Cole Batson: Scouting Report of New BC Commit

A look at the newest commitment for Boston College, with a scouting report from SI All American

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Clinton Burton Jr. Makes SI All American's Top 10 CB's in Class of '21

BC's coveted recruit was named to a group of elite cornerbacks by SI All American

A.J. Black

by

MatthewMcGavic

Boston College Football Practice Report: Reports and Notes (8/20)

A look at today's practice, and some of the names that popped up on the report

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands Commitment From ATH Cole Batson

The Eagles landed a solid hybrid out of California today, their 19th commit of the class

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College Football Practice Report and Notes (8/21)

A look at today's practice in Chestnut Hill.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Games To Be Without Fans in September

Currently this ruling doesn’t impact any games, but could be extended to October

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black