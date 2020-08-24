AP Releases Top 25: Eagles To Play Three Top 25 Teams This Year

The Associated Press released their pre-season Top 25 poll on Monday morning. This year's poll was unique as it included members of the Pac-12 and Big Ten, both conferences who postponed their seasons. This will be the only week that either of these conferences will be eligible for the poll this fall according to the AP.

While it is no surprise that Boston College did not make the Top 25, it is worth noting that the Eagles will be playing three teams that did. BC's first ranked game will be against the North Carolina Tar Heels who will be heading to Chestnut Hill on October 3rd. They also will face temporary ACC football member Notre Dame at home on November 14th. The Eagles will face off against the top ranked Clemson Tigers on October 31st in Death Valley.

On top of that trio of games, BC will also face three teams that received votes in the poll but did not crack the Top 25. The Virginia Tech Hokies, who come in at #27 will face Jeff Hafley's squad in Blacksburg on October 17th, BC will host #31 Louisville on November 27th, and the season finale against #35 Virginia on December 5th in Charlottesville.

The complete Top 25 goes as follows:

1. Clemson (1,520 points, 8 first place votes)

2. Ohio State* (1,504, 21)

3. Alabama (1,422, 2)

4. Georgia (1,270)

5. Oklahoma (1,270)

6. LSU (1,186, 1)

7. Penn State* (1,147)

8. Florida (1,125)

9. Oregon* (1,119)

10. Notre Dame (995)

11. Auburn (852)

12. Wisconsin* (840)

13. Texas A & M (764)

14. Texas (703)

15. Oklahoma State (672)

16. Michigan* (611)

17. USC* (534)

18. North Carolina (496)

19. Minnesota* (451)

20. Cincinnati (234)

21. UCF (229)

22. Utah* (211)

23. Iowa State (199)

24. Iowa* (134)

25. Tennessee (133)

* Denotes team from conference withdrawn from the 2020 season

