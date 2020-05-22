Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 7 WR Zay Flowers

Boston College has a new coach, Jeff Hafley, and with it comes a new offensive and defensive scheme. On top of that, having a new set of eyes on the roster could help to find novel and new ways to utilize players. Over the next few weeks BC Bulletin will unveil ten players who could be primed to have a breakout season in 2020. These players could have had solid seasons before but be on the cusp of something special, or they could be not used at all and earn a role in the new system.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers was a revelation last year, his first in Chestnut Hill. After a late surge from some power programs down south, he chose to keep his commitment to Steve Addazio and his staff. Recruiting experts knew what kind of steal this would be for Boston College.

Flowers clearly opened eyes during camp, cracking the two deep as a true freshman. In the season opener against Virginia Tech it only took three minutes for the world to get to know the true freshman:

On the touchdown, Flowers made one move, and then turned on the after burners to torch the Hokies defender. This was not the only big play for Flowers on the day either, as he had a 58 yard catch as well. It was a big moment for the team in a big game, and a big moment for Flowers as well, who showed the world he had the tools to become a major weapon in the offense.

But the VT was arguably the high point of the season, as last season Flowers never was properly utilized by the offense. He only had a season high of three catches, and two more touchdowns the entire season. He had his moments, like a long touchdown catch against Syracuse, but for the most part Steve Addazio and his offense failed to find ways to get him the ball. He finished the season with only 22 catches for 341 yards, which was disappointing given the red hot start he had in the season opener.

Flowers is a dynamic offensive threat, one that Boston College rarely gets on campus. He has elite speed, is an incredible athlete, and is the type of player that if he gets a little room could turn a short pass into a long touchdown. He needs to get his touches every game. It doesn't need to be a deep pass every time either, BC just needs to get him the ball and let the playmaker do his thing.

With a proper passing game this season, and hopefully Phil Jurkovec behind center, Boston College should be doing much more through the air. If Frank Cignetti Jr. can find a way to get the ball to Zay Flowers more often, BC's offense will be that much more potent, and the sophomore could be primed for a breakout season.

