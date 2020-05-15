BCBulletin
Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 10 RB Travis Levy

A.J. Black

Boston College has a new coach, Jeff Hafley, and with it comes a new offensive and defensive scheme. On top of that, having a new set of eyes on the roster could help to find novel and new ways to utilize players. Over the next two weeks BC Bulletin will unveil ten players who could be primed to have a breakout year in 2020. These players could have had solid seasons before but be on the cusp of something special, or they could be not used at all and earn a role in the new system.

Travis Levy, a senior has been criminally under utilized during his time at Boston College. In 2018 we saw that he is capable of being an explosive player, when he had a terrific game against Virginia Tech in a big win in Blacksburg. In that game he rushed the ball only eleven times but had two touchdowns on the ground. He also had three catches for 28 yards against the Hokies. 

In 2019, Levy all but vanished. He only had 28 rushes the entire season for 103 yards and served as the Eagles primary return man. Levy was listed on the depth chart as both a running back and wide receiver. He had a career long 45 yard kickoff return against Wake Forest. But he only had one big explosive offensive play, a 37 yard touchdown run against Louisville. 

But Travis Levy is the perfect example of the type of player that could really flourish in the right system. He can line up anywhere on offense,  and be used to exploit weaknesses in matchups. New offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. is going to open up the pass more this season, and Travis Levy could be a great weapon for his arsenal. 

Levy probably won't be an every down back, but he is the perfect third down back that could make a quick move in the flat for a quick catch, or use his burst for a first down. Using him in motion, moving him from back to slot receiver in a pre-snap read could also confuse defenses and give the quarterback (whomever that is) a better read on the defensive alignment that is coming. 

Travis Levy is an exciting player, and if used correctly could be an explosive player for the Eagles, and is primed to be a breakout star in 2020 . 

