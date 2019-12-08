Boston College To Play Cincinnati In Birmingham Bowl

Boston College reportedly has their bowl destination and it's the Birmingham Bowl which will occur on January 2nd against the AAC runner up Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bearcats, coached by possible Boston College target and former Ohio State defensive coordinator Luke Fickell finished their season yesterday with a loss to Memphis in the AAC Championship 29-24. A team that was ranked for a better part of the season, Cincinnati finished the year 10-3 and should be a great opponent for the 6-6 Eagles. They have wins this year over UCLA, Temple and UCF.

Boston College will be coached by interim head coach Richie Gunnell in this game, who was named the position after Steve Addazio was fired last Sunday. The Eagles have already started practices, and an interesting storyline to watch out for is whether or not AJ Dillon will play or sit out and prepare for the NFL Draft. He has yet to declare for the draft, or make any comment on the bowl, but it would make a lot of sense for him to not play and save himself for the draft.

The Birmingham Bowl will be held on January 2nd in Birmingham Alabama at Legion Field which has been home of the UAB Blazers since 1991. The game will be a 3pm kickoff and will be shown on ESPN.