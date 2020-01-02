BCMaven
Birmingham Bowl: Open Thread And Live Blog

A.J. Black

It's bowl time for the Boston College Eagles as they head to the Iron Bowl to face off with the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Birmingham Bowl. 

Gametime: 3:00 pm

Television: ESPN

Listen: BC Learfield IMG Sports Network

Spread: Cincinnati (-7.5)

Weather: Showers, chance of thunderstorm, high of 55

Boston College Depth Chart

Screen Shot 2020-01-02 at 1.52.25 PM

Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and the Cincinnati Bearcats here in our Gameday Open Thread, Birmingham Bowl Edition.

Have thoughts on Richie Gunnell's game plan? Excited to see and hear from Jeff Hafley? Want to talk about the play of David Bailey? Sound off below and dive into the conversation -- it's easy -- by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the BC Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Maven community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. 

