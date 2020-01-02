Boston College and Cincinnati wrap up their respective seasons as they face off on Thursday afternoon in the Birmingham Bowl. For the Eagles, there will be many changes since they last played a game back in November. Star running back AJ Dillon will not be playing as he prepares for the NFL Draft, head coach Steve Addazio and offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian are both gone. and Richie Gunnell is now the interim head coach.

On the other sideline is a Cincinnati squad that has been clicking on all cylinders this year. A team that has only lost three games (one to Ohio State and two to Memphis), the Bearcats are about as a big of a challenge as BC could expect in a bowl game like this. Let's explore some final thoughts.

Three Questions That Need To Be Answered Against Cincinnati:

Matchups

When Cincinnati Runs The Ball: Advantage Cincinnati. If teams want to run on Boston College they can and they have this season. Michael Warren II and Gerid Doak are a formidable pair of backs and with BC's tendency to give up explosive plays this matchup favors the Bearcats.

When Cincinnati Passes The Ball: Advantage Cincinnati. When looking at just raw numbers the matchup is pretty close. The Bearcats averaging just over 187 yards per game throw the air, while BC has been porous allowing 299.6 passing yards per game. Desmond Ridder's ability to run the ball could be the X factor in this matchup.

When Boston College Passes The Ball: Advantage Cincinnati. Boston College will hope to get a big pass play predicated off their run and play action as they have all season long. But in terms of the matchup, Cincinnati should have a good enough pass defense to matchup with the Eagles.

When Boston College Runs The Ball: Advantage Boston College. As mentioned above, A.J. Dillon isn't playing, which could bring the explosiveness of the Eagles run game down significantly. Cincinnati also has a strong rushing defense, ranked 46th in the country which could be an added challenge for the Eagles. But David Bailey is still dynamic, and the Boston College offensive line is still one of the best in the ACC. The BC run attack vs. the UC defense will be a matchup that should be interesting to watch and could be the deciding factor in this game.

Fan Excitement Meter: 8/10

With Steve Addazio gone, Boston College fans have been hopeful and optimistic. There is definitely a positive vibe heading into this matchup, one that probably will increase when fans realize that new head coach Jeff Hafley will be at the game as well. Add in that interim head coach Richie Gunnell can tie Steve Addazio's totals in bowl wins and Top 25 wins at Boston College and you have a fanbase surprisingly excited for the Birmingham Bowl.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Cincinnati 35 Boston College 20. There are too many factors going against the Eagles in this one, first and foremost the absence of AJ Dillon. The Bearcats will put up points against BC's struggling defense and this game probably won't be close in the second half.