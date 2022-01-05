Redshirt Tracker: Which BC Football Freshmen Burned Redshirt in 2021
Boston College had a large recruiting class for 2021, and many of those players were used throughout the season. Here are the players who burned their redshirts this season, and those who will be redshirt freshmen entering 2022.
Burned Redshirt - Played Four Games or More
Shawn Asbury-DB (in the portal, transferring to Old Dominion)
Neto Okpala - DE
Connor Lytton- Kicker
Jaden Williams- Wide Receiver
Donovan Ezeiraku - Defensive end
CJ Burton - Defensive Back
Bryce Steele- Linebacker
Redshirt Eligible - Played Less Than Four Games
Cole Batson - DB
Owen McGowan - LB
Emmett Morehead - QB
Ty Clemons- DE
Casey Phinney - LB
Jamareeh Jones - Defensive Back/Safety
Nigel Tate- Defensive Tackle
Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back
Lewis Bond- Wide Receiver
Drew Kendall - Center
Xavier Coleman - Running Back
Jaylen Blackwell- Linebacker
Jalon Williams- Defensive Back
Redshirt Eligible - Didn't Play
Quintayvious Hutchins - DL
Otto Hess- Offensive Lineman
Dante Reynolds- Wide Receiver
Owen Stoudmire - Defensive Tackle
Ilija Krajnovic - Offensive Lineman
Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.
Facebook- BostonCollegeSI
Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC