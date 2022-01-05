Redshirt Tracker: Which BC Football Freshmen Burned Redshirt in 2021

A look at some of the freshmen and their status heading into 2022

Boston College had a large recruiting class for 2021, and many of those players were used throughout the season. Here are the players who burned their redshirts this season, and those who will be redshirt freshmen entering 2022.

Burned Redshirt - Played Four Games or More

Shawn Asbury-DB (in the portal, transferring to Old Dominion)

Neto Okpala - DE

Connor Lytton- Kicker

Jaden Williams- Wide Receiver

Donovan Ezeiraku - Defensive end

CJ Burton - Defensive Back

Bryce Steele- Linebacker

Redshirt Eligible - Played Less Than Four Games



Cole Batson - DB

Owen McGowan - LB

Emmett Morehead - QB

Ty Clemons- DE

Casey Phinney - LB

Jamareeh Jones - Defensive Back/Safety

Nigel Tate- Defensive Tackle

Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back

Lewis Bond- Wide Receiver

Drew Kendall - Center

Xavier Coleman - Running Back

Jaylen Blackwell- Linebacker

Jalon Williams- Defensive Back

Redshirt Eligible - Didn't Play

Quintayvious Hutchins - DL

Otto Hess- Offensive Lineman

Dante Reynolds- Wide Receiver

Owen Stoudmire - Defensive Tackle

Ilija Krajnovic - Offensive Lineman

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC