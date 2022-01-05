Skip to main content
    Redshirt Tracker: Which BC Football Freshmen Burned Redshirt in 2021

    A look at some of the freshmen and their status heading into 2022

    Boston College had a large recruiting class for 2021, and many of those players were used throughout the season. Here are the players who burned their redshirts this season, and those who will be redshirt freshmen entering 2022. 

    Burned Redshirt - Played Four Games or More

    Shawn Asbury-DB (in the portal, transferring to Old Dominion)
    Neto Okpala - DE
    Connor Lytton- Kicker
    Jaden Williams- Wide Receiver
    Donovan Ezeiraku - Defensive end
    CJ Burton - Defensive Back
    Bryce Steele- Linebacker

    Redshirt Eligible - Played Less Than Four Games

    Cole Batson - DB
    Owen McGowan - LB
    Emmett Morehead - QB
    Ty Clemons- DE
    Casey Phinney - LB
    Jamareeh Jones - Defensive Back/Safety
    Nigel Tate- Defensive Tackle
    Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back
    Lewis Bond- Wide Receiver
    Drew Kendall - Center
    Xavier Coleman - Running Back
    Jaylen Blackwell- Linebacker
    Jalon Williams- Defensive Back

    Redshirt Eligible - Didn't Play

    Quintayvious Hutchins - DL
    Otto Hess- Offensive Lineman
    Dante Reynolds- Wide Receiver
    Owen Stoudmire - Defensive Tackle
    Ilija Krajnovic - Offensive Lineman

