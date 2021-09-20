Kickoff Time, Television Announced for Boston College & Clemson Game

The Eagles and Tigers will play under the lights in Death Valley

Boston College faces off against Clemson on October 2nd, and the kickoff time and television coverage has been announced. According to the ACC conference, the two teams will face off on Saturday night at 7:30pm, a game that will be featured on the ACC Network.

Jeff Hafley's team is currently 3-0 after wins against Colgate, UMass and Temple. They face a tough SEC foe on Saturday in Missouri before they head to Death Valley the following week. Clemson on other hand is 2-1 with an opening loss to Georgia, followed be a win against South Carolina State and close win against Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Boston College will be without Phil Jurkovec, who is doubtful to return this season after suffering an injury to his hand/wrist. Dennis Grosel, who has started multiple games for the Eagles, including BC's game against Clemson in 2019 will most likely be the starter in this game.

The last time these two teams played was in Death Valley last season. It was a close battle that saw Boston College go up big before halftime, before the Tigers rallied to win 34-28.

For the first time this season, Boston College opens as an underdog.

