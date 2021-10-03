Clemson Slips By Boston College 19-13

Boston College was on the door, looking to take the lead, and a botched snap cost the Eagles a win. Clemson extended their home winning streak to 31 games tonight, winning 19-13 in Death Valley.

Running back Kobe Pace gave the Tigers the early lead with a 51 yard touchdown run, going in untouched. That would be Clemson's only touchdown in the game. DJ Uiagalelei was largely ineffective, throwing for just 207 yards and struggling to move the ball throughout the game.

For Boston College, the defense was the stabilizing factor. Backed up on numerous drives, the defense continued to hold Clemson to just field goals. Neto Okpala also added a blocked punt, and the bend but don't break mentality stuck throughout the game. But still Boston College's offense was not effective enough to win the game.

Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel was largely inconsistent. He threw two interceptions, took too many shots downfield that he badly missed on, and had a botched snap to lose the game. However he also hit a few passes down the stretch that helped BC move down the field. Grosel finished the game with 311 yards.

Clemson was able to move the ball on a handful of chunk plays that ended in field goals by BT Turner. The Clemson kicker hit four field goals that proved to be the difference maker, as the offense struggled to get in the end zone.

Boston College will have to stew on the loss for two weeks, as the Eagles are off next week. They are going to want to look at the mistakes they made, including two turnovers and 10 penalties for sixty yards.

