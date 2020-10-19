SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College vs. Clemson: Gametime, TV Announced

A.J. Black

The game time for Boston College's upcoming game against #1 Clemson has been announced. Per the ACC Conference, the two teams will battle at noon on Halloween, October 31, in Death Valley. 

The game will be on ABC, the second time this season the Eagles have been featured on the station. Earlier this year BC played UNC on the station, and lost 26-22. 

This is going to be a monumental feat for the Eagles, who will try to be the first team since 2016 (Pitt) to knock off the Tigers off at home. Currently the Tigers are a perfect 5-0, and are beating opposing teams an average of 48-12. Last weekend Clemson destroyed Georgia Tech 73-7, in one of the most lopsided losses in program history. 

If you follow college football, you know about Clemson's pedigree. They feature Heisman candidate, and future number one draft pick Trevor Lawrence. The junior, in his final year with the Tigers has already thrown for 1544 yards, 15 touchdowns, and one interception. If BC can find a way to slow him down, then they have to slow down Travis Etienne. Arguably the best running back in the country, and another Heisman candidate, he has already rushed for 426 yards and five touchdowns. 

Here is the remainder of the ACC schedule on Halloween

Wake Forest at Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m., RSN
North Carolina at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech (8:00PM, ACCN)

Our in game updates can be found here for tonight's game

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever

Struggles with Rushing Defense, Turnovers Doom BC, Who Fall To Virginia Tech 40-14

Tough loss for the Eagles, who suffer their worst defeat of the season

A.J. Black

by

Thomas Rayam

Boston College vs. #23 Virginia Tech: Final Thoughts and Predictions

Final previews and predictions heading into Saturday's matchup against the Hokies

A.J. Black

by

Thomas Rayam

Trust the Process

It was a tough loss last night, but it wasn't unexpected.

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Virginia Tech 40 Boston College 14: Grading the Game

A look at the positions and handing out grades

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Opening Line Set For Boston College and Georgia Tech Game

Spread is set for the upcoming game, and BC is favored for only the second time ths season

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever

Game Observations (Defense): Virginia Tech 40 Boston College 14

Tough loss last night for the Eagles, what did we see from the defense

A.J. Black

by

JackTors

Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Weekly Kickoff

A preview of Saturday's game against the Yellow Jackets

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College vs. #23 Virginia Tech: How to Watch, Channel, Time, Streaming Info

A look at the upcoming game, including how to watch and listen

A.J. Black

by

BCMike22

Virginia Tech 40 Boston College 14: Three Stars

Tough game for the Eagles, but who played well? We selected three players for our weekly honors.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan