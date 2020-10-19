Boston College vs. Clemson: Gametime, TV Announced

The game time for Boston College's upcoming game against #1 Clemson has been announced. Per the ACC Conference, the two teams will battle at noon on Halloween, October 31, in Death Valley.

The game will be on ABC, the second time this season the Eagles have been featured on the station. Earlier this year BC played UNC on the station, and lost 26-22.

This is going to be a monumental feat for the Eagles, who will try to be the first team since 2016 (Pitt) to knock off the Tigers off at home. Currently the Tigers are a perfect 5-0, and are beating opposing teams an average of 48-12. Last weekend Clemson destroyed Georgia Tech 73-7, in one of the most lopsided losses in program history.

If you follow college football, you know about Clemson's pedigree. They feature Heisman candidate, and future number one draft pick Trevor Lawrence. The junior, in his final year with the Tigers has already thrown for 1544 yards, 15 touchdowns, and one interception. If BC can find a way to slow him down, then they have to slow down Travis Etienne. Arguably the best running back in the country, and another Heisman candidate, he has already rushed for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

Here is the remainder of the ACC schedule on Halloween

Wake Forest at Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Charlotte at Duke, 7 p.m., RSN

North Carolina at Virginia, 8 p.m., ACC Network

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC