News and Notes From Jeff Hafley's Clemson Press Conference

A look at what head coach Jeff Hafley had to say before BC's game on Saturday against Clemson

On Tuesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley spoke with the media about the upcoming matchup with the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. Here are some of the takeaways from his comments.

On the Win Over Mizzou

Hafley talked about how big of a win it was on Saturday, but the urgency in which the team needs to move on and learn from it. "I think the win was important. I think it was important for BC, I think it was important for our football program. Now, it's my job, I mean, that's over. It's done. It doesn't mean anything."

Clemson Has Struggled, But Hafley Doesn't See It That Way

The Tigers have started the year off with a 2-2 record, and have struggled, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. However, Hafley sees them as a team very close to turning things around. "They have a good football team and I know right now the record is not what everyone is used to seeing at Clemson, but just turn on the tape and watch them, at least from a defensive standpoint watching their offense," Hafley explained. "Guys, they're just like inches away."

Simulating Death Valley

In order to prepare for Saturday's game, and the inevitable loud crowd of Tigers' fans, Hafley set up practices to simulate the experience. "We tried to simulate it in a few periods in practice, so I'm totally out of it. My ears are still ringing. Coach Cignetti, I think he had his mix of Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam. I felt like I was at a concert, so my head is spinning, my ears are ringing."

Watch Out For DJ Uiagalelei

Boston College is one of the few teams that are getting their crack at Clemson's first year starter. Last season Uiagalelei started against the Eagles when starter Trevor Lawrence missed the game due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Hafley talked about what makes the California native so dangerous. "I would expect him to run the ball against us. He has about as strong of an arm as I've ever seen. It looks like he's throwing 98 miles per hour fastballs. When he's on the run he can do it. He can do it in the pocket."

He Thinks Very Highly of Dabo Swinney

Earlier in the press conference Hafley talked about his friendly relationship with the Clemson head coach. He mentioned that they text back and forth. But he also spoke highly about Swinney's career later in the press conference. "As a younger coach, not saying that he's old, by any means, what he's done at Clemson and where he's taken it and the way he's built it and stayed there and the consistency, I think it's awesome. Rather than a guy who could have probably jumped around here or there."



