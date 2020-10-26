Boston College Opens As Huge Underdogs Against Clemson

Boston College heads to Death Valley on Saturday to face off with the Clemson, the number one team in college football. According to the site betonline.ag, the Tigers are opening as huge favorites at (-32).

Clemson is undefeated and has rolled in every game they have played this season. They are coming off a win against Syracuse that was a lot closer for most of the game than the actual score shows. The Orange hung around, and were only a score away from tying the game late in the third quarter. However a series of turnovers doomed Syracuse and Clemson made them pay easily winning the game 47-21. However, it is worth noting that the Tigers were not close to covering the spread which was -44.5 on most wires.

Boston College also had a big win on Saturday, trouncing Georgia Tech 48-27 in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles ran the ball for 264 yards, and forced two turnovers in the decisive win. Against the spread this year the Eagles are 4-2. They have covered against Duke, Pitt, UNC and Georgia Tech but have failed to do so against Texas State and Virginia Tech. Last year against Clemson, the Eagles were thirty five point underdogs, and lost the game 59-7.

Below are some other spreads from around the ACC:

Wake Forest (-10.5) at Syracuse

Notre Dame (-19) at Georgia Tech

Virginia Tech (-3) at Louisville

Charlotte at Duke (-10.5)

UNC (-7) at UVA

