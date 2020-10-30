SI.com
BCBulletin
Boston College vs. Clemson: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Series History

A.J. Black

Boston College is set to face off with the Clemson Tigers at noon on Saturday in Death Valley. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss the game, after it was announced Thursday night that he tested positive for COVID-19. Even with Lawrence out, the Tigers are still huge favorites in this game. 

Here is all the information you need to connect to the game.

When: 12:00 pm

Current Vegas Odds: Clemson (-23.5)

Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny around 52 degrees

Television: ABC. Announcers will be Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Holly Rowe.

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM, Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan and Scott Mutryn.

Streaming: ESPN App (Your cable company needs to have the ACCN for this to work).

Satellite Radio: SIRI 137 (Stream BC feed online on 970)

Series History: Clemson holds a 18-9 edge in the series, including a nine game winning streak. Boston College last the Tigers in 2010, and haven't won in Death Valley since 2007.

Game Preview: Will be coming out soon

Podcast: If you haven't already listened to the BC Bulletin podcast with AJ and Eric make sure to listen below. Just a programming note, the BC Bulletin Podcast will be changing over to Locked on Boston College starting November 1st. Details can be found here.

Here is our final episode of the BC Bulletin podcast

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
44Andre2000
44Andre2000

YouTubeTV just announced they are dropping NESN. What are your first thoughts for subscribers? Next week’s game with Syracuse is slated for a NESN broadcast.

