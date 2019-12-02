BC
Boston College Football Coaching Candidate: Luke Fickell

A.J. Black

Boston College fired head coach Steve Addazio yesterday after seven seasons on the Heights. As the coaching search commences, we will give profiles of many of the known candidates that could become the next head coach of the Eagles. To start off the series, let's head to Cincinnati, and their head coach Luke Fickell.

Name: Luke Fickell
Age: 46
Born and Raised: In Ohio
Playing Career: Ohio State linebacker
Previous Experience: Various position coaching positions, and co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State (2002-2016), head coach Cincinnati (2016-present)
Connections to Boston College: worked with current Boston College Athletic Director Martin Jarmond at Ohio State

Pros: If Boston College wants to bring in an experienced head coach, Fickell would check off that box. Last season the Bearcats went 11-2 before heading to the Military Bowl where they defeated Virginia Tech, and finished the season ranked. This season the Bearcats were ranked again before losing to Memphis on 11/24. He brings a defensive minded gameplan to his teams, they ranked 11th in total defense last year, and 50th this year. Ohio was once a recruiting hot bed for the Eagles, but fell off under Addazio who didn't seem to put much emphasis on the are. Hiring Fickell would get BC's flag planted back in the recruiting hotbed. 

Cons: If the Eagles want to upgrade the offense and put an emphasis on the passing game, Fickell would probably wouldn't be the wisest choice. This season his team finished 106th in passing yards, one spot above the Eagles, and last year they finished 76th just slightly above Boston College. He is certainly a flashy hire, who is building a solid resume, but it might be hard to sell a coach that has the same struggles Steve Addazio had. 

Other Factors: Would Luke Fickell really want to leave a program that is in pretty good shape and that he has going in the right direction? He could be in high demand, would he rather wait for a marquis midwest program to open up like Michigan State or Nebraska?

Odds of becoming next BC Head Coach: 4/1

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Gasson305
Gasson305

You’re right in saying Luke Fickell is a flashy and much talked about head coach, but is he ready for the frying pan that BC is now? With expectations that will surely escalate over the hiring of a flashy hire like him across the media and fan base, I am afraid he might underperform in the ACC.

My guess is Jarmond is interested in Washington for all the reasons you communicated plus he is a BC guy. My vote goes to Al Washington; he is a quality individual, players respond to him and he understands the peculiar ways of the Jesuit Empire and he would be the equivalent of the rise of sky walker era at BC.

I think BC regrets losing Ryan Day. I think BC talks to Day and asks if he thinks Al is ready. Al is young but so is Jarmond. Hiring Washington and allowing him to grow into the job could work out well over the next three years.

