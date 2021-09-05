Observations of BC's Defense in Saturday's Win Against Colgate

Boston College defeated Colgate on Saturday 50-0 to begin the season 1-0. Here are some observations of the Eagles defense.

* Defense did it's job on Saturday, only allowing 189 yards, zero points, 3.5 yards per play. They also allowed ZERO third down conversions.

* Boston College looked content at keeping Colgate quarterback Grant Breneman in the pocket and forcing him to either make a read or tuck it and run, this system worked fine. It didn't allow BC to make any huge explosive plays on defense, but it did prevent any long plays by the Raiders offense.

* Shitta Sillah, defensive was the MVP on defense. For those hoping to watch a defensive end explode, it was certainly Sillah. Good size, good speed, Sillah set personal bests with seven solo tackles. Could be the starter from here on out, and give BC a playmaker on the defensive line.

* Izaiah Henderson and Cam Horsley both had strong games at defensive end. Horsley especially showcased his ability to be a disruption on defense. On the first play of the game, he shoved aside an offensive lineman to get at the quarterback. TJ Rayam also got some solid plus plays as well.

* The secondary was cycled throughout the game. We saw a steady diet of Elijah Jones, Shawn Asbury, CJ Burton, Josh DeBerry and Brandon Sebastian at cornerback. While at the safety position BC showcased four, Jaiden Woodbey, Mike Palmer (1 INT), Jahmin Muse (Pick Six) and Jason Maitre all saw significant game time. Maitre had the play of the game on defense when he exploded on a screen pass for a six yard loss. He is going to be a name to watch on defense.

* Isaiah Graham Mobley is certainly going to be a good fit at linebacker. He was every bit the playmaker that BC needs. The second linebacker role still remains a bit of a mystery. Kam Arnold missed the first half due to a targeting call from last year's UVA game. Vinny DePalma and Joseph Sparacio had their moments, but also got beat on a few plays as well.

* Donovan Ezeirauku is a name to keep an eye on. He seems much smaller than the typical BC defensive end, but has the speed and explosiveness to be a factor all season. How will he look against non-FCS offensive linemen? That remains to be seen, but he seems to be someone who could be a big name in BC's future.

