September 4, 2021
Boston College Leads  Colgate 27-0 At Halftime

Eagles dominating on offense after a slow start to the game
Boston College came out firing on all cylinders to take an early lead, and after some sloppy drives, finished off the half strong to take a 27-0 lead over Colgate in Chestnut Hill. In front of a crowd for the first time in over 21 months, Boston College has controlled most of this game, keeping the Raiders off the board. 

Phil Jurkovec has been the story of the game so far, throwing three touchdown passes for Boston College, to go along with 245 passing yards. Zay Flowers, Trae Barry, and Jaden Williams all made sensational plays to get in to the end zone. Travis Levy has the lone rushing touchdown, as Boston College's running game has not been particularly effective, rushing for only 3.4 yards per carry in the half. 

The defense has had their moments as well. Shitta Sillah, and Isaiah Graham Mobley both have sacks on the day. With Marcus Valdez out with an injury, Boston College edge rushers have held Colgate to 106 total yards and six first downs. 

Colgate for their part has played relative mistake free football. They haven't made a turnover yet, and only had one penalty in the half. 

Kam Arnold will be active for the second half. He missed the first half due to a targeting penalty in BC's last game of the 2020 season against Virginia. Wide receiver Jaelen Gill is out due to an injury. 

