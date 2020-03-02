Boston College Baseball Explodes Against Fairfield After Bats Silenced On Friday

Boston College started the weekend off with a loss against NC A & T, but rallied with two blowout wins against Fairfield on Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, BC only managed to plate one run on six hits and lost to the Aggies 2-1. The bats came alive in the final two games against Fairfield as the Eagles combined for 39 runs in the two wins.

Friday: NC A & T 2 Boston College 1

BC lost their fifth game in a row on Friday as Aggies pitcher Michael Johnson (1-2) scattered only six hits across seven innings while striking out eight. Mason Pelio pitched really well for the Eagles, until the sixth inning when he walked two batters, hit another, and then walked in the first run of the game. The Aggies built on their lead in the seventh when Justin Williams led the inning off with his first hit of the year. A & M sacrificed him over on a bunt. After a wild pitch by Pelio, Dustin Baber knocked him home. The Eagles got their lone run in the bottom of the seventh a sacrifice fly by Brian Dempsey that brought home Sal Frelick. However, the Eagles stranded two base runners that inning.

Evan Gates and Leon Davidson combined for two no hit innings of relief for the Aggies to close out the win.

Saturday: Boston College 19 Fairfield 6

Boston College homered three times, as the Eagles won the first game decisively. Sal Frelick led the game off with a home run down the right field line to set the tone. Left fielder Joe Suozzi blasted a three run home run, and Peter Burns socked a two run shot, all in the first inning. Fairfield battled back with four run fourth inning, but the Eagles poured it on in the sixth capped off with a base clearing triple by Dante Baldelli. The blowout continued as the Eagles brought in six more runnings in the 7th and 8th inning. Joe Mancini (1-1) earned the win, and looked strong despite the blip in the fourth inning

Sunday Boston College 20 Fairfield 1

For the second game in a row, BC's offense spotted the pitching staff a six run lead in the first inning. The Eagles smashed 22 hits, and scored twenty runs for the first time since 2015 against Northeastern. Cody Morissette, fresh off a 3-4 game (3 runs) game on Saturday, continued his hot play with two home runs in the game. Left field Joe Suozzi was a home run away from the cycle as he added to his 15 game hitting streak. Unlike Saturday's game, there was no answer by Fairfield who were stymied all game. Starting pitcher Emmett Sheehan looked strong, throwing seven innings, only allowing one run and five hits while striking out eight.

The Eagles will have their rematch with NC A & T today at 2pm.