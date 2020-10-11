Boston College Slips By Pitt in 31-30 Overtime Thriller

It wasn't a pretty game, but Boston College pulled off more late heroics in a stunning 31-30 overtime win over Pitt. In the overtime frame, Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec (358 yards, 3 TDs) hit Zay Flowers for a 25 yard touchdown pass, and Aaron Boumerhi hit the pivotal XP. On Pitt's next drive, Kenny Pickett playing on a bad ankle, hit Taysir Marck, but kicker Alex Kessman, who hit a 58 yarder to send the game to OT, missed the XP to give BC the win.

This was every bit the hard fought game that many expected. After a 25 yard field goal by Aaron Boumerhi, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett dove in from the one yard line to give Pitt the 7-3 lead. In the 2nd quarter, Jurkovec hit Zay Flowers for his first of three touchdowns, a 44 yard beautifully thrown ball, to put BC back up. Israel Abanikanda slipped through on a 15 yard pass from Pickett. But BC would go in to halftime with the 24-14 lead on a gutsy 4th and 2 touchdown dive by Jurkovec.

Pitt punched back in the third quarter on a touchdown run by Vincent Davis. Then the defenses kicked in. Boston College tried to establish the run with Patrick Garwo and David Bailey, but was unable to move the ball. On third and long, Pitt was able to pressure Jurkovec and the offense fizzled. Pitt looked to have the momentum, but a Max Richardson sack pushed the Panthers to what looked to be out of field goal range. However, Kessman hit the 58 yarder. Boumerhi missed a last minute 52 yard field goal and the game went to overtime.

Moments later, Flowers catches the touchdown pass, Kessman misses the extra point, and the Eagles move to 3-1.

BC Bulletin will have full analysis of this game later this evening and tomorrow.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.