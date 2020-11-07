SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College Escapes Syracuse With Ugly 16-13 Win

A.J. Black

It wasn't pretty, but the Boston College Eagles defeated the Syracuse Orange 16-13 on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. Led by an incredible touchdown catch by wide receiver Zay Flowers in the 2nd quarter, BC was able to overcome struggles converting on offense and inconsistent kicking. The defense came up with two huge turnovers late in the game, and held on to close out the win.

"Definitely not our cleanest game, and not our best. But we are 5-3." Hafley said after the game. Boston College tried to methodically drive the ball throughout the game with mixed results. The running attack seemed particularly potent, as David Bailey rushed for 100+ for the fourth time in his career. However, Aaron Boumerhi missed two field goals, and multiple penalties stalled promising drives. 

The game started with both teams trading field goals, and then the Eagles hit their only touchdown of the game right before halftime, on a beautiful pass from Phil Jurkovec (20-29, 209 YD) to Zay Flowers. The teams continued to trade field goals after the half, but BC's defense started to make the big plays including sacks by Max Richardson and Boozie Onwuka. 

The Eagles also landed what should have been the killing blow on an interception by Jason Maitre, and fumble recovery by Luc Bequette in successive drives. "We were happy we were able to take the ball away those couple of times," Max Richardson explained. However BC failed to capitalize and was only able to take three points away from the two drives, the second killed by back to back penalties. 

With under two minutes left, Syracuse stormed down the field, and scored on a touchdown pass from true freshman Jacobian Morgan to Aaron Hackett. But Syracuse's onside kick failed, and BC was able to run the clock down to seal the win.

Syracuse didn't play like a team that was 1-6, and gave BC all they could handle, especially on defense. "We knew coming into this game we would take their best shot, it's a rivalry game." running back David Bailey said after the game. 

BC also got hit with two major injuries in today's game. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and safety Mike Palmer both left the game with undisclosed injuries. Linebacker John Lamot stepped up in his place and finished the game with four tackles.

The Eagles will have to step up their game, as they face off with Notre Dame next weekend at Alumni Stadium. 

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Syracuse (2:00pm, RSN)

The Eagles face off with the Orange today, here is our instant analysis of the game.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. Syracuse: How to Watch, Listen & Stream

How to listen, watch and follow tomorrow's game between Boston College vs. Syracuse

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Game Thread: Boston College vs. #1 Clemson (12:00PM, ABC)

Our in game analysis and discussion as Boston College takes on Clemson

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

BC vs. Syracuse: Three Key Matchups

A look at some of the key matchups between Boston College and Syracuse

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Boston College takes on Syracuse, here is our prediction

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Guard Wynston Tabbs

A preview of BC's star guard, Wynston Tabbs who returns after a knee injury held him out for a year and a half.

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

ACC Betting Lines and Predictions: Week 10

A look at some of the betting lines from across the ACC and our picks

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Current State of the BC Football Recruiting Class of 2021

A look at the Boston College football recruiting class and where it currently stands

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Behind Enemy Lines: Talking Syracuse with Mike McAllister

A detailed look at the Syracuse Orange who face off with Boston College on Saturday

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Syracuse Defensive Back Trill Williams Declares For NFL Draft

Another big loss for Syracuse, as Trill Williams will be heading to the NFL

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker