Boston College Escapes Syracuse With Ugly 16-13 Win

It wasn't pretty, but the Boston College Eagles defeated the Syracuse Orange 16-13 on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. Led by an incredible touchdown catch by wide receiver Zay Flowers in the 2nd quarter, BC was able to overcome struggles converting on offense and inconsistent kicking. The defense came up with two huge turnovers late in the game, and held on to close out the win.

"Definitely not our cleanest game, and not our best. But we are 5-3." Hafley said after the game. Boston College tried to methodically drive the ball throughout the game with mixed results. The running attack seemed particularly potent, as David Bailey rushed for 100+ for the fourth time in his career. However, Aaron Boumerhi missed two field goals, and multiple penalties stalled promising drives.

The game started with both teams trading field goals, and then the Eagles hit their only touchdown of the game right before halftime, on a beautiful pass from Phil Jurkovec (20-29, 209 YD) to Zay Flowers. The teams continued to trade field goals after the half, but BC's defense started to make the big plays including sacks by Max Richardson and Boozie Onwuka.

The Eagles also landed what should have been the killing blow on an interception by Jason Maitre, and fumble recovery by Luc Bequette in successive drives. "We were happy we were able to take the ball away those couple of times," Max Richardson explained. However BC failed to capitalize and was only able to take three points away from the two drives, the second killed by back to back penalties.

With under two minutes left, Syracuse stormed down the field, and scored on a touchdown pass from true freshman Jacobian Morgan to Aaron Hackett. But Syracuse's onside kick failed, and BC was able to run the clock down to seal the win.

Syracuse didn't play like a team that was 1-6, and gave BC all they could handle, especially on defense. "We knew coming into this game we would take their best shot, it's a rivalry game." running back David Bailey said after the game.

BC also got hit with two major injuries in today's game. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and safety Mike Palmer both left the game with undisclosed injuries. Linebacker John Lamot stepped up in his place and finished the game with four tackles.

The Eagles will have to step up their game, as they face off with Notre Dame next weekend at Alumni Stadium.