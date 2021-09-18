Boston College Powers Past Temple 28-3

Boston College rode 190 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns to take care of business against Temple 28-3. While the defense was stout, keeping Temple out of the end zone, and limiting the Owls to 236 total yards.

The Eagles came out on fire, with a 67 yard kickoff return by Travis Levy followed by a Dennis Grosel touchdown to Jaden Williams, on a 19 yard pass. The Eagles followed that up with a touchdown by Travis Levy and Patrick Garwo III, as the offensive line looked strong early in the trenches.

BC's defense started the game off with three straight three and outs, and also stopped Temple QB Justin Lynch on a fourth down. The unit was relentless throughout the game, holding the Owls to 3-14 on third down, and 1 of 4 on fourth down. Temple did themselves no favors as well, making 11 penalties for 66 yards.

The third quarter was a quagmire for both teams, as neither could find the endzone. Dennis Grosel (4-13, 34 yards) wasn't particularly effective in the passing game, but it appeared that the Eagles were happy to lean heavily on the power rushing game.

The Eagles found the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter on a one yard rush by Dennis Grosel. The defense continued to make big stops throughout the quarter, including a sequence that included two sacks by freshmen defensive linemen Donovan Ezeirauku and Ty Clemons.

BC is now 3-0, but the easy part of their schedule is over. Next week the schedule takes a big bump in difficulty as they host Missouri over the SEC. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full analysis of Saturday's win.

