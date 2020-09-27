Boston College Escapes Texas State 24-21

Boston College was a twenty point favorite heading into tonight's matchup against Texas State. But you couldn't tell that by the way that the Bobcats played, running up a 14 point lead against the Eagles, and pushing them to the brink of a stunning home loss in Chestnut Hill. But the Eagles escaped on more late game heroics by Phil Jurkovec, the defense, and kicker Aaron Boumerhi that gave BC a thrilling last minute win.

Texas State came out firing when quarterback Brady McBridge moved the ball effectively on a nine play 70 yard drive that ended with a one yard touchdown run by running back Calvin Hill. BC answered back later in the first quarter on a touchdown run of their own. Set up by a 70 yard interception return by Mike Palmer, quarterback Phil Jurkovec punched it in from one yard out. BC looked to jump in the lead on a touchdown catch by CJ Lewis, but the play was negated on a illegal man downfield call against center Alec Lindstrom.

Right before halftime the Bobcats jumped out to a 14-7 lead when Marcell Barbee grabbed his first of two touchdown catches. He would get his second in the third quarter to increase the lead to 21-7. All of a sudden the game seemed like it was on the brink of getting out of hand.

But that is when the team kicked it into gear. The defense, led by some fantastic plays by linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, and safety Kam Arnold (who subbed in for an injured Deon Jones) were able to stymie the Texas State offense. The BC defense held them to only 56 yards and four first downs. BC scored their second touchdown on another Phil Jurkovec touchdown run, and after another stop Jurkovec hit Hunter Long in the end zone to tie the game.

Texas State's offense couldn't stay on the field, and with a little over a minute left punted the ball. Jurkovec, who threw for 89 yards in the fourth quarter, moved BC to the 19 yard line. The game down to Aaron Boumerhi, who had a field goal blocked earlier in the game, was iced three times by Texas State coach Jake Spavital. With three seconds remaining the kick went right through the middle.

It was escape and survive, and Boston College did just that. The Eagles improve to 2-0, and will face off against UNC next week at Chestnut Hill.

We will have a full breakdown of the game up on the site throughout the weekend.