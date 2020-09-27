SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College Escapes Texas State 24-21

A.J. Black

Boston College was a twenty point favorite heading into tonight's matchup against Texas State. But you couldn't tell that by the way that the Bobcats played, running up a 14 point lead against the Eagles, and pushing them to the brink of a stunning home loss in Chestnut Hill. But the Eagles escaped on more late game heroics by Phil Jurkovec, the defense, and kicker Aaron Boumerhi that gave BC a thrilling last minute win. 

Texas State came out firing when quarterback Brady McBridge moved the ball effectively on a nine play 70 yard drive that ended with a one yard touchdown run by running back Calvin Hill. BC answered back later in the first quarter on a touchdown run of their own. Set up by a 70 yard interception return by Mike Palmer, quarterback Phil Jurkovec punched it in from one yard out. BC looked to jump in the lead on a touchdown catch by CJ Lewis, but the play was negated on a illegal man downfield call against center Alec Lindstrom. 

Right before halftime the Bobcats jumped out to a 14-7 lead when Marcell Barbee grabbed his first of two touchdown catches. He would get his second in the third quarter to increase the lead to 21-7. All of a sudden the game seemed like it was on the brink of getting out of hand. 

But that is when the team kicked it into gear. The defense, led by some fantastic plays by linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, and safety Kam Arnold (who subbed in for an injured Deon Jones) were able to stymie the Texas State offense. The BC defense held them to only 56 yards and four first downs. BC scored their second touchdown on another Phil Jurkovec touchdown run, and after another stop Jurkovec hit Hunter Long in the end zone to tie the game. 

Texas State's offense couldn't stay on the field, and with a little over a minute left punted the ball. Jurkovec, who threw for 89 yards in the fourth quarter, moved BC to the 19 yard line. The game down to Aaron Boumerhi, who had a field goal blocked earlier in the game, was iced three times by Texas State coach Jake Spavital. With three seconds remaining the kick went right through the middle. 

It was escape and survive, and Boston College did just that. The Eagles improve to 2-0, and will face off against UNC next week at Chestnut Hill. 

We will have a full breakdown of the game up on the site throughout the weekend. 

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (4)
No. 1-4
KJC
KJC

Positive: That was game/clock management at the end that we haven't seen in years. Glad the offense was able to pull it together in crunch time.

Negative: I'm officially concerned about the O-line now. Their play seemed inconsistent against a team they should have been able to beat up on.

FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Lot to work on, but still positives. Macduffie I thought missed as many big tackles as he made. Jurk misfired more today. But either way I am happy, and I won’t believe it really happened until I see it tomorrow.

bcmoderate77
bcmoderate77

Love coach’s post game. He’s not happy. Bouhmeri should be the only guy happy tonight, he deserves it. Longman does too, can’t imagine what kind of position he’s in right now, had some good kick offs though. This team needs to lock the F in for UNC. M

Beerfart
Beerfart

Whew.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Texas State (6PM, RSN)

Live play by play analysis for today's game against the Bobcats.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Boston College vs. Texas State: How to Watch

How to find the game on television, radio and social media channels

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Hafley Expects Playbook to Open up as Season Progresses

BC "kept it vanilla" against Duke, but the playbook could be expanding soon

A.J. Black

by

Flutiie_in_2020

Boston College vs. Texas State: Final Thoughts and Predictions

A preview and prediction for this weekend's game against the Texas State Bobcats.

A.J. Black

by

Riderbc20

Week 3: ACC Game Predictions

A preview of this weekend's slate including predictions

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Reports: Boston College Men's Basketball to Play in Empire Classic

The Eagles may have found a new tournament for the upcoming season

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Game Observations (Offense): Boston College 24 Texas State 21

A look at the offense in today's thrilling BC win.

A.J. Black

Boston College Heavily Favored Against Texas State

BC shouldn't be looking ahead, but they are huge favorites over the Bobcats.

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Examining the Wide Receiver Depth Chart After The Loss of Kobay White

Boston College's leading wide receiver is out for the year. Looking at the depth that remains

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974