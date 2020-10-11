Game Observations (Defense): Boston College 31 Pitt 30

It was another thrilling win, as Boston College survived Pitt in overtime 31-30. Here are some observations on the Eagles defense.

* I can't say enough about what Jeff Hafley has done to the BC secondary. Just from an outsider observer their technique is crisper, they are performing at a higher level, and have the swagger you want to see out of the position.

* Brandon Sebastian has grown into the lockdown corner that many had hoped for. Had a series of big pass breakups on the day, including a huge one on third down where he laid out the Pitt wide receiver and dislodged the ball. Had a missed interception, which he said at the press conference he wished he had back.

* Elijah Jones had three penalties on the day, and honestly I don't mind. One was a very late pass interference call, that looked clean on the replay. Hafley is teaching his secondary to play tight and physical, these flags are going to happen. Overall it wasn't his best game, got beat on a few play.

* Josh DeBerry has really blossomed into a strong ACC cornerback. Had the lone interception of the game, and a series of pass breakups.

* Isaiah McDuffie didn't have his best game. He made his plays, but he also gave up yardage as well. On the touchdown run by Pitt he was burned by Israel Abanikanda. It was a tough open field tackle, but he had to at least slow him down.

* Kenny Pickett, when healthy was even tougher to bring down than Sam Howell. It seemed every time that BC brought pressure, he escaped it. The Eagles were unable to bring him down until he rolled his ankle later in the game.

* Max Richardson and Max Roberts had what should have been the play of the game when they sacked Kenny Pickett for a 15 yard loss. Richardson is an interesting linebacker, he isn't consistently disruptive, but seems to come up with the big play when it is needed most. This is the third straight game Roberts has had a big sack. What a find by the staff.

* Chibueze Onwuka saved disaster on a run play from the Pitt 1. Defense wasn't shifted over to where the run was going, if he didn't tackle Vincent Davis that run was going 99 yards.

* Tate Haynes did a nice job filling in after an injury to Jones, with a pass break up. However his offside on a punt, kept a Pitt drive alive earlier in the game and cost the team points.

* Thought the rush defense had a strong game. 40 attempts for 105 yards. They swarmed and made the plays they needed to.

* 3rd Down defense was excellent: 4/18 for Pitt.