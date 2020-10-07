Fourth Quarter Defense Has Been Key To BC Comebacks

Zero.

That is the amount of points Boston College's defense has allowed in the fourth quarter this entire 2020 season. The defense that just a year ago was one of the worst in the country, has pitched a shutout in the key frame and that has helped put away Duke and spurred on comebacks against Texas State and UNC.

The defense in the second half of games has been particularly strong, only allowing 10 points all season. But it has been the 4th quarter defense that has been outstanding. Desperately needing stops battling Texas State, the Eagles forced three straight punts in the 4th, and gave Phil Jurkovec the chance to win the game on offense.

Against UNC on Saturday, the Tar Heels had two drives in the final quarter, both were able to move the ball for first downs. But in a bend but don't break fashion, both drives stalled out with one ending in a punt and another a missed field goal attempt.

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley has spoken extensively over the past three weeks about his team being a "fourth quarter team." He explained that his team expects to win games in the final fifteen minutes of play. For the coach it it is a testament to the character and will of his staff and players "I think of our players and how hard they play. They never stop. I think they feed off of it off of each other. And then I think they go even harder in the fourth quarter."

It's hard to miss what you see on the field in the fourth. The energy and passion of this team pours out in the fourth quarter. They finish tackles, make big plays, and continue to fight until the final whistle. And this isn't just something you see with the stars on the team, it feels like everyone from the starting quarterback to the backup long snapper plays hard until the game is over.

Max Richardson, a captain linebacker, has been a key component to this defense, and is second on the team with 29 tackles. He is a leader in the locker room and on the field, and he sees the improvement late in games also as a testament to the team's character. This mind frame is something that has been drilled in to the players since practice and training camp. "I'll say Coach Hafley, Coach Tem Lukabu and Coach Duggan and the linebacker unit we've taken great pride in finishing the drill finishing the rep. So that when it comes time to compete in the fourth quarter, we're ready to do so."

On Saturday, the Pitt Panthers come in to Alumni Stadium to battle with the Eagles. This is a team that has already been shut out twice in the fourth quarter this season. Boston College will look to make it happen a third time.

Video courtesy of BCEagles.com