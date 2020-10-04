SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Game Observations (Defense): UNC 26 Boston College 22

A.J. Black

Boston College lost a heartbreaker on Saturday night, dropping a close matchup to UNC 26-22 in Chestnut Hill. The Eagles had to convert a two point conversion with under a minute to tie it, but Phil Jurkovec was intercepted. In this post, we are going to talk about the play of the defense. Here are some of the quick observations I had about their play.

* Tem Lukabu did a nice job adjusting after UNC started to really move the ball in the first two drives. What really stuck out was the lack of explosive plays in the passing game. 

* Incredible job by the secondary. They held the UNC receivers in check for most of the game. Dazz Newsome finished the game with one catch for six yards. Dyami Brown was a bit more troublesome with 4 catches for 60 yards. It seemed like almost ever pass needed to be up the middle. The defensive backs took away almost everything on the outside. Saw big plays by Elijah Jones, Jason Maitre, and Brandon Sebastian. 

* There were some plays made by Sam Howell that you had to just tip your cap and admire. He's one of those quarterbacks that you have to make sure you wrap up, or he will make you pay. There were a few times he just squirmed away. 

* BC's scheme in the second half was almost flawless. They held UNC to just three points, and just four drives, three of which ended with punts or missed field goals. BC tightened up against the run, and kept Howell in check. 

* Max Roberts has made big plays in both games this year he has played. Good job on the strip sack. 

* There was a span in the second half where BC got hit with 45 yards in penalties on one drive (two personal fouls, a pass interference). On one hand BC's defense was playing with a lot of emotion and energy, which is great. But they have to calm down. The PFs were completely avoidable, and this could have put the game out of reach. 

* I think at this point we are going to have to live with the good and the bad of Isaiah McDuffie. He isn't going to be the strongest player in space, but he will mask that with good plays that make a difference in the end. 

*Brandon Barlow has really come into his own on the defensive line. For a player who really wasn't all that disruptive last year, he has become a valuable contributor on that line. Had a sack and two tackles for loss. 

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Defensive line as a unit felt better, didn’t seem like we were exclusively relying on pressure to come from elsewhere. And they only got stronger in the second half. Still not perfect (too many 8 yard runs after first down stops for my liking) but overall they were in the backfield more.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Game Thread: Boston College vs. #12 UNC (3:30PM, ABC)

Stop by and discuss today's game.

A.J. Black

by

bcmoderate77

Boston College vs. #12 UNC: Final Thoughts & Predictions

A look at Saturday's game against the Tar Heels and the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Safety Deon Jones Out Against North Carolina

Eagles down a key player against the Tar Heels

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Late Game Heroics Not Enough, As BC Loses to UNC 26-22

Tough loss by the Eagles, but they showed heart in almost knocking off the Tar Heels

A.J. Black

by

BCDrew

Boston College vs. #12 UNC: How to Watch

Where can you watch the game and listen on the radio.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

BC Football Roundtable: Previewing a Battle With UNC

Discussion of all things Boston College by the folks who cover them.

A.J. Black

by

DCash

Five Questions Boston College Has To Answer to Defeat #12 UNC

A look at some of the biggest questions heading into Saturday's game against the Tar Heels

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

ACC Predictions: Week 5

A look at some of the matchups around the conference, and picking the winners

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Texas State (6PM, RSN)

Live play by play analysis for today's game against the Bobcats.

A.J. Black

by

Aerie89

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference on Tuesday

A look at what BC's head coach had to say today ahead of their matchup against UNC

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black