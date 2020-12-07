Dennis Grosel Named ACC Quarterback of the Week

Boston College quarterback Dennis Grosel was named ACC Quarterback of the week after his monster performance in Saturday's loss against Virginia. Grosel, who filled in for injured starter Phil Jurkovec, threw for 520 yards to go with four touchdowns and three interceptions. In the loss Grosel was able to keep Boston College close, even when the defense was struggling.

According to a BC press release on the announcement of the honor: "Grosel surpassed his previous career-high of 229 with 251 yards in the first half against the Cavaliers. He also set career-highs in touchdown passes (4) and completions (32). His 520 yards passing were the most ever allowed by Virginia in a game. and were the most by a BC quarterback in a game since Chris Crane’s 428 at NC State in 2008."

In the span of a year Boston College's passing offense went from 176 yards a game (113th in the country) to 284 yards a game (22nd in the country). In the span of seven starts last year Grosel threw for 983 yards, or an average of 137 yards per game.

Boston College will be awaiting their bowl destination. Decisions probably will not come until after this weekend's game. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for updates as we get them.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC