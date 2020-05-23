Reviewing the Boston College Quarterback Depth Chart

Yesterday, the Eagles landed an important '21 quarterback when Episcopal (Alexandria, Virginia) signal caller Emmett Morehead committed to Jeff Hafley's staff. This was a major get for BC, and one of a series of moves that has shifted the depth chart. Since the end of the last regular season game, the BC quarterback room has drastically changed. Just by looking back over a year, five of BC's quarterbacks have gone on to other schools.

Since the end of the 2018 season, Darius Wade (Bowling Green), Matt McDonald (Bowling Green), Johnny Langan (Rutgers), EJ Perry (Brown) and Anthony Brown (Oregon) have transferred. They each had their reasons, whether it was playing time, or their path to starting was blocked.

In their stead, the staff has brought in Daelen Menard, Matt Rueve, Phil Jurkovec, and barring a decommitment, Morehead. Dennis Grosel, Matt Valecce and Sam Johnson are all other quarterbacks on the roster who could play a role in the future.

Jurkovec, the transfer from Notre Dame, looks to be the primary signal caller moving forward. If he receives his waiver this year that will allow him to play immediately, he will have three years of eligibility for the Eagles and would most likely be the starter through the 2022 season. However, if his waiver is denied, he would have to sit out 2020, which would lose a year of eligibility and Hafley would only have him for two years. His waiver is clearly a big deal. There is a lot of excitement around Jurkovec, as he appears to be one of the most well rounded, dynamic and explosive quarterbacks Boston College has had in over a decade.

If Jurkovec's waiver is denied, that leaves a big question mark at a key position for this upcoming season. Would Hafley stick with Grosel, the starter for the majority of the 2019 season? Or is there another quarterback on the roster that would be a better fit for the new offense? Without a spring game this year, it's hard to evaluate what they might be considering there.

Moving forward past 2020 in terms of recruiting quarterbacks it appears that Hafley's staff isn't locked in with a style of QB and will go with either a pro style or dual threat. While the last two QBs he landed were more pro style (Rueve and Morehead), Jurkovec is a dual threat and many of the QB targets BC targeted for 2021 were considered dual threats as well. It look like new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. will be able to tailor their offense around the strengths of the quarterback.

The quarterback is one of the most critical positions on a football field. Without a strong field general, it is nearly impossible for a team to take the next step. Jeff Hafley and his staff have already begun the process of rebuilding that position after Steve Addazio left it in tough shape. With an offensive coordinator who specializes in quarterbacks, this position could quickly flip and get Boston College in a better position for the future.

