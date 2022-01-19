Skip to main content

Boston College Announces Midyear Early Enrollees and Two Transfers

Eight new Eagles are ready to play for the Eagles

Boston College announced eight midyear enrollees, six are true freshman and two are transfers. These players will practice with the team this spring. 

2022 Boston College Football Mid-Year Enrollees

Transfers: 

Dino Tomlin, WR, R-Jr., A junior from the University of Maryland, and son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Formerly a three star recruit, had two receptions for 12 yards last season after not appearing as a freshman, and playing on special teams as a redshirt freshman.

Regen Terry, DL, R-Fr. Off of his first season with the Arizona Wildcats, Terry did not play this past season. Son of Boston College Senior Associate Athletics Director Reggie Terry. Was a three star recruit with offers from Nebraska, USC, Arizona State and Boise State

Midyear Signees: 

Jude Bowry, OL, Fr. Three star offensive lineman from St. Frances Academy (MD). 

Sam Candotti, P, Fr. Punter from Australia. 

Jeremiah Franklin, TE, Fr. Three star tight end from Maryland. 

Amari Jackson, Fr., CB. Three star defensive back from Georgia

Noah Kahapea, OL, Fr. (Noah Clifford). Three star offensive lineman from Tennessee, who transferred to high school in Connecticut. 

Edwin Kolenge, LB, Fr. Three star linebacker from Canada who transferred to high school in Connecticut. 

