Boston College DL George Rooks Speaks on Defensive Success
The Boston College Eagles football team has seen much improvement over the past year.
So far this season, the team has secured a perfect 2-0 record with wins over Florida State and Duquesne and has surged into the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2018, sitting at No. 24.
Although there has been improvement on both sides of the ball, the defense in particular has seen some big changes.
Currently, the Eagles rank No. 4 in third down conversion defense, No. 13 in first down defense, No. 15 in total defense, and tied-No. 25 in red zone defense.
Boston College defensive lineman George Rooks talked about why he believes the defense has been more successful in the early part of this season, specifically pressures and sacks.
“Honestly, it's about confidence,” said Rooks. “I'm happy that we came out the first game with a lot of pressures, Donovan had a great game. We all had a great game up front, and that carried on to the next game. So we just gotta keep on using that confidence, using that confidence we have, playing with good rush lanes like I said previously, and execute our techniques. I mean, last year we didn't get done. This year, we got to keep them forward one game at a time.”
Rooks also spoke on why he believes third downs have gotten better from the previous season.
”We're stopping the run,” said Rooks. “Just got to continue to stop the run. Play good on first and second down and third down, get after it. We just got to play with leverage, play with our gaps, play with good rush lanes and eventually we’re gonna get to the quarterback if we just keep on playing our style football.”