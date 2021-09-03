Boston College vs. Colgate: Predictions and Final Thoughts

Eagles football is back, as Boston College kicks off the '21 season against Colgate in Chestnut Hill. For the first time in over 21 months Boston College football will be playing in front of a live crowd at Alumni Stadium due to restrictions caused by COVID-19. And for the time head coach Jeff Hafley, quarterback Phil Jurkovec and a score of others will play for the first time in front of a home BC crowd. This is a big deal for all involved in the game, and should be a memorable experience as they come out of the tunnel greeted by actual people, not cardboard cutouts.

On the other sideline will be the Colgate Raiders, an FCS team from the Patriot League that will try and spoil the start of what could be a special season on the Heights.

Matchups

When Boston College throws the ball. Colgate is going to have their hands full with Phil Jurkovec having a full arsenal of weapons that should challenge any opposing squad. Zay Flowers, the returning Kobay White, CJ Lewis, and new comer Trae Barry should be too much for the Raiders. Edge: Boston College

When Boston College runs the ball. The rushing attack is a big question mark heading into this season. But with the offensive line hopefully in a better position post COVID-19 restrictions, and backs who are a better fit for Frank Cignetti's offense, this could be a game where BC showcases the run game, and exerts their will against a smaller Colgate defense. Edge: Boston College

When Colgate throws the ball. This offense is going to be predicated on misdirection plays, and motion to try and throw off BC's defense. If Colgate QB Grant Breneman has to throw the ball often, this game will get ugly in a hurry. Edge: Boston College

When Colgate runs the ball. BC had their moments struggling against the run last year. But against an FCS squad, they should be faster, stronger and be able to own the line of scrimmage. Colgate might pull of a few runs for bigger gains, but BC should win all the battles up front. Edge: Boston College.

Three Keys To The Game:

1. Keep it Vanilla: Don't show too much for future opponents to gameplan for.

2. Win Battles Up Front: Defensive line and offensive line need to dominate...which they should

3. Get Starters Out Early: There is no reason Phil Jurkovec, Zay Flowers and other starters should be out there if BC builds a huge lead.

Song of the Week:

Is there anything better than college football on a crisp fall afternoon? Really looking forward to seeing Boston College fans everywhere on campus, having fun, reconnecting, and getting ready for the game.

Beer of the Game: Storrowed by Trillium Brewing Company

Might as well start off the year with a beer you should definitely only have one or two of. Storrowed is a Double IPA that really brings the spirit of the beginning of September in Boston. And every evening I dream that Trillium will bring a beer garden to Alumni Stadium.

Fan Excitement 9/10

The excitement around this program is as high as it's been since 2007, and that is not an exaggeration. Optimism abounds, fans are just aching to get back on to the campus. This game shouldn't be much of a "game", but what happens on the field is almost immaterial.

Locked on Boston College Podcast: Colgate Previews

Prediction

Remember how ugly the Holy Cross game was a couple of years ago? The Crusaders couldn't stop Boston College's second and third team offense. This game is a glorified exhibition game, so don't expect huge numbers from BC's stars. Expect Hafley to give his starters their reps, and get them out as soon as possible. That being said, the backups still should put up gawdy numbers.

AJ's Prediction: Boston College 62 Colgate 10

Eric's Prediction: Boston College 54 Colgate 7

Mitch's Prediction: Boston College -49.5

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC