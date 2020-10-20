Boston College Eagles in the NFL: Week 6

The NFL continued on with their schedule this week, and multiple former Boston College made their way on to the gridiron. Here is how they performed.

Matt Ryan: It was a big day for Ryan, who earned his first win of the season. Just a week after the Atlanta Falcons fired both GM Thomas Dmitroff and head coach Dan Quinn, the team looked completely different defeating Minnesota 40-23. Ryan was revitalized, going 30/40 for four touchdowns.

AJ Dillon: In a game against Tampa Bay that quickly got out of hand in the second half, Dillon got on to the field. He ran the ball five times for 30 yards, and ripped off his longest run of his young career, a twenty yard scamper.

Chris Lindstrom: Started at guard for the Falcons. Atlanta put up 470 yards of offense.

Justin Simmons: Leader of the Denver defense that flustered a Patriots offense that looked rusty due to lack of practice. Ended the game with eight tackles, and a fumble recovery.

Jeff Smith: Not many folks are going to be watching the Jets this year, who went with Joe Flacco at quarterback against Miami. The defense swarmed the Jets, and Smith was held to one catch for eight yards.

Will Harris: Did not record a tackle.

John Johnson: Big day for the LA Rams safety who tied for the lead in tackles with thirteen. Unfortunately his team dropped the Sunday night matchup to the 49ers 24-16.

Isaac Yiadom: Did not record a tackle.

Harold Landry: The Titans improved to 5-0 with a big victory over the Houston Texans. Landry finished the game with five tackles, one of which was for a loss.

Zach Allen: Did not record a tackle

Matt Milano: Inactive due to pec injury

Tommy Sweeney: On the PUP, eligible to return this week.

Anthony Castonzo: Returned to the active lineup after missing last week's game due to a rib injury. The Colts only allowed one sack all game, while Philip River threw for 371 yards in the team's win against the Bengals.

Kevin Pierre Louis: Four tackles in Washington's loss to the previously winless Giants. Also added a pass defense.

