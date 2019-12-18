It was a smaller class than usual, only nine recruits were part of the Class of 2020 that was announced today for the Eagles. Add in one early enrollee, Kevin Pyne, and there are still slots to be filled moving forward. It's an interesting buffer class, because the recruits were all technically recruited by Steve Addazio, held on to by interim head coach Richie Gunnell and will play under Jeff Hafley.

Let's look at this group of ten recruits and analyze the class.

Best Prospect: Kevin Pyne - Offensive Tackle

Pyne is a once a decade recruit for the Eagles, ranked #57 in the country according to Rivals. Boston College fought off offers from almost every school in the country and a late push by Florida State to keep him in Chestnut Hill. He is enrolled early so he could have a chance to play, but even if he doesn't he could be a future star for the Eagles and in the NFL.

Most Likely To Contribute Early: Taji Johnson - Wide Receiver

We have yet to see what kind of offense Jeff Hafley will bring to Boston College as hasn't hired an offensive coordinator yet. But odds are pretty good that he won't be running the same system Steve Addazio did. That means there most likely will be more passing involved, and sets that involve more wide receivers. BC currently has Kobay White, Zay Flowers and Ethon Williams who all contributed this year, but they are going to need more depth as well. Johnson was a highly coveted WR, who like Flowers this year could contribute right away.

One That Got Away: Jah Joyner - Defensive End

Losing Joyner to Minnesota stung, as he was an elite player at a position the Eagles desperately needed top end talent at. Ranked the top recruit in Connecticut, Joyner could have battled for a starting role as defensive end right away, and looked to have elite skills. Kalel Mullings could have been an option for this superlative, but he falls into that category of players who wanted to go to a big time program, and really there was nothing the Eagles could do to stop him.

Recruiting Staff MVP: Entire Remaining Staff

This was such a small class it would be hard to pinpoint a particular recruiter, but credit has to go to Richie Gunnell and his staff for getting these kids to stay on even when they hadn't met the new head coach yet. Even with their unclear job status, these coaches went into the homes of recruits and kept all but one committed to Boston College. This type of effort is huge for the future of the program.

Still Undecided: Dwyane Allick, Addison Penn

Two of BC's offensive line recruits have yet to sign their Letter of Intent, which most likely is due to the coaching change. They most likely will want to meet the new head coach, and see what happens to their position coach before they sign on the dotted line.

Positions of Need: Defensive End, Safety

Today was the Early Signing Period, but the Eagles could still sign players in February on the more traditional signing day. Hafley will be solely focused on the Eagles come mid January, so he could go out and try and recruit some recruits who haven't committed yet. Or he could hit the transfer portal.

Losing Joyner was a blow, but there are still plenty of other ends on there that Hafley could target. BC's safety position is getting thinner, and they didn't sign one so far in this class. Of course one of the defensive backs they signed in Jason Scott and Denzel Greenwall could switch over, but neither are natural safeties.

