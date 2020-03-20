Introducing the BC Bulletin 2019-20 Awards

With all sports brought to a halt due to the outbreak of COVID-19 the coronavirus, and the ACC canceled the remainder of their season, it's time to review the past season. Over the next week or so, BC Bulletin is going to unveil our year end awards. These awards will be given out to athletes, plays, coaches and teams that had great or breakout years in Boston College athletics.

Here is how the selections will be chosen. Every day we will unveil a new award, and talk about why that athlete, coach or team won it. However, we need to pick the winners for each of these awards. We are going to have a winner the writers of the site select, and winners you the readers will select. To vote you need to comment! To sign up to comment, all you need to do is click follow to join and add your voice in the comment section below.

Most votes wins!

Categories

Male Athlete of the Year

Female Athlete of the Year

Team of the Year

Coach of the Year

Most Improved Player

Sixth Man/Woman of the Year

Moment of the Year (Could be an off the field event, like Jeff Hafley's signing)

Game of the Year

Rookie (Freshman of the Year)

---------

We understand as well that this will be tough to vote for the spring sports, but we have a special award reserved for them.



