Introducing the BC Bulletin 2019-20 Awards

A.J. Black

With all sports brought to a halt due to the outbreak of COVID-19 the coronavirus, and the ACC canceled the remainder of their season, it's time to review the past season. Over the next week or so, BC Bulletin is going to unveil our year end awards. These awards will be given out to athletes, plays, coaches and teams that had great or breakout years in Boston College athletics.  

Here is how the selections will be chosen. Every day we will unveil a new award, and talk about why that athlete, coach or team won it. However, we need to pick the winners for each of these awards. We are going to have a winner the writers of the site select, and winners you the readers will select. To vote you need to comment! To sign up to comment, all you need to do is click follow to join and add your voice in the comment section below.

Most votes wins!

Categories

Male Athlete of the Year

Female Athlete of the Year

Team of the Year

Coach of the Year

Most Improved Player

Sixth Man/Woman of the Year

Moment of the Year (Could be an off the field event, like Jeff Hafley's signing)

Game of the Year

Rookie (Freshman of the Year)

---------

We understand as well that this will be tough to vote for the spring sports, but we have a special award reserved for them. 


Comments
Male Athlete - AJ Dillon
Team of the Year - Women bball
Moment of the Year - Firing Addazio
Freshman - Zay Flowers
Game of the Year - VTech footb

Male Athlete= AJ Dillon
Female Athlete = Makalya Dickens
Team of the Year = BC Women's Basketball
Coach of the Year = Joanna Bernabei-McNamee
Most Improved Player = Hunter Long
Sixth man/woman = Georgia Pineau
Moment of the Year = BC WBB posts 20 win season!
Game of the Year = BC upsets Va Tech in football home opener. So much excitement and promise for the season ahead after that. Excellent crowd at that game too.
Rookie of the Year = Tyler Vrabel

Male Athlete of the Year = AJ Dillon.
Female Athlete of the Year = Taylor Soule
Team of the Year = BC Men's Hockey
Coach of the Year = Coach McNamee

Gotta do some thinking on the others.

