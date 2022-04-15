ESPN's FPI Predicts Usual Outcome For BC Football in 2022

ESPN released their initial FPI rankings for the upcoming season, and no surprise they are low on Boston College. The system, that takes into account returning talent, previous season results, recruiting and coaching tenure, has been used by ESPN as a measure of determining wins and losses. According to their system, the Eagles have a 5.6-6.4 (Proj. W/L) and a 52.9% chance of winning six games and heading to a bowl game.

Boston College is second to last in the Atlantic according to the FPI projections, only finishing ahead of Syracuse. Also according to the projections the Eagles have a minuscule chance of winning the division or the ACC.

Could Jurkovec's return be the difference in 2022?

Here are the projections for Boston College's schedule.

Rutgers: 4.0-8.0 (Proj. W/L)

Virginia Tech: 5.1-6.9 (Proj. W/L)

Florida State: 7.1-5.0 (Proj. W/L)

Louisville: 6.4-5.7 (Proj. W/L)

Clemson: 11.1-1.6 (Proj. W/L)

Wake Forest: 8.0-4.1 (Proj. W/L)

UConn: 2.5-9.5 (Proj. W/L)

Duke: 3.8-8.2 (Proj. W/L)

North Carolina State: 8.0-4.1 (Proj. W/L)

Notre Dame: 9.1-2.9 (Proj. W/L)

Syracuse: 4.8-7.2 (Proj. W/L)

Projections like these are hard to gauge for a team like Boston College. Last season, BC only won two games, but they also played most of the season without a healthy Phil Jurkovec. Before that was the pandemic year, and it was the Steve Addazio era before that.That being said, the Eagles have a demonstrably harder schedule this year with four teams projected to win eight games or more.

Jeff Hafley, now in year three is going to need to have a better season than the computer simulations are predicting. With two seasons of six win seasons, and his star quarterback and wide receiver (Zay Flowers) returning, this is going to be a big year for the head coach.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC