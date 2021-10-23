Louisville Runs All Over BC, Wins 28-14

BC couldn't get out of their own way, making mistakes on offense and defense for their third straight defeat

The Louisville Cardinals rode 315 yards on the ground, and four rushing touchdowns to defeat the Boston College Eagles 28-14. Malik Cunningham, ran for three touchdowns, but also had a pair of interceptions, was the difference maker dashing for long runs and confounding the BC defense.

Boston College's offense was completely disjointed for most of the game, struggling to move the ball. Quarterback Dennis Grosel, continued to miss passes, and was largely ineffective throughout the game. He threw a pair of interceptions, including a game changing toss in the end zone that effectively took the Eagles out of the game. His big bright spot was a touchdown pass to Jaelen Gill later in the fourth quarter. He also fumbled the

The Eagles defense was hit or miss. They struggled mightily against the run, but also forced four turnovers, which allowed the Eagles to stay in the game. Earlier this week Jeff Hafley said that was something that would change, and it clearly did. However, BC's offense were only able to get seven points out of the mistakes.

There were a handful of injuries, that could impact the Eagles. Brandon Sebastian hurt his knee after an incredible leaping interception and didn't return to the game. Shawn Asbury II was also injured and replaced by JT Thompson II. And in the final moments of the game, tight end Trae Barry was hurt, on what looked to be a leg or knee injury.

The biggest question heading into next week has to be the status of quarterback Dennis Grosel. The graduate quarterback was not effective against a defense that was one of the worst in the country against the pass. Will Jeff Hafley and his staff continue to roll with Grosel? We will have to wait until the Syracuse game to see how the team progresses.

