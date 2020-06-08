How Tough Is Boston College's Football Schedule This Year?

Boston College football has their schedule and now we must wait to see whether the season will start on time. Today, let's look at what teams are on the schedule and how difficult the road will be for Jeff Hafley to either make a bowl, or jump to eight wins. Recently, CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli gave BC the 9th hardest schedule in the ACC, citing their easy out of conference schedule, but the challenges being NC State, Wake Forest and FSU on the road.

With a new head coach, and especially with no spring practice, the start of the season could be a big challenge for the Eagles. They will begin the year with Syracuse at home, followed by Ohio, at Kansas and Purdue. Getting the Orange to begin the season is a bit of a tough draw. While Boston College crushed Syracuse in 2019, getting an ACC rival to start the year is probably less than ideal for a new coach. The learning curve will be expedited, and Hafley's team will need to put everything together on defense, against a Syracuse offense that can put up points.

The next three out of conference games comes at a perfect time for the Eagles. Ohio was a bowl team in 2019, but BC should be ready for them, and Kansas who crushed BC last year is replacing quite a bit on offense. Purdue had a rough 2019, but bring back one of the best wide receivers in the country in Rondale Moore, who missed a majority of last season with an injury.

This is about as good of a start to the beginning of the season as you could have asked for, minus substituting Holy Cross for Syracuse. But even there you could argue having the FCS game later in the season is more beneficial.

The next three games are where the rubber meets road for the Eagles. They get Clemson and Louisville at home, followed by an off week and then Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium. Clemson is going to be great again, there is no other way to look at it and will be heavy favorites. They have two Heisman favorites in Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne and talent up and down the roster. Getting them at home is better than playing at Death Valley, but the odds are going to be stacked against the Eagles.

The next challenger, Louisville, could be the second best team in the ACC this year. They bring an explosive offense led by arguably the second best ACC quarterback in Malik Cunningham, and a rapidly improving defense. Getting the Cardinals right after Clemson is not ideal, but at least it is at home.

Luckily for Boston College there is an off week after UL, before they face off with Virginia Tech. They have to be considered a huge question mark going into the 2020 season. After starting 2019 with a loss to BC, they won seven of nine, but also ended the year on a two game losing streak including their first loss to Virginia in years.

BC then basically gets another bye week after the Hokies, facing off with FCS squad Holy Cross at home. This will be an opportunity for the Eagles to get their starters out early and let some of the depth players get valuable playing time.

The final quarter of the schedule lines up well for the Eagles as well. These are going to be four tough outs, but if BC's team is playing well should be games they could win on paper. UNC at home probably will be the toughest out of the final four as they look to be a Top 25 team and ACC Coastal favorite this season. NC State was a mess in 2019, and Florida State will still need to rebuild after the Willie Taggart years so they could both be winnable games even on the road. Wake Forest on the road will be tough, but they lost their starting quarterback.

There is definitely some difficulty in Boston College's schedule this year. The middle section should be very tough and show a lot about about where this program lies. There are two huge factors that hang over this schedule though. Whether quarterback Phil Jurkovec receives his waiver, and if the defense can take a step forward. Jurkovec's eligibility clearly plays a huge role moving forward as he would take the offense to the next level and give Jeff Hafley a strong ACC caliber quarterback. The defense has to play better, at every level as well. If they can't slow down offenses most of these games will have BC as underdogs.

