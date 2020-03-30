With all of football on hold, the gambling community are still setting odds for the tentative upcoming college football season. While Vegas casinos are all shut down, online sites like Sportsbetting.ag are still active and they have set their odds for the 2020 season. For Boston College, not surprisingly their odds of winning the ACC are very low

Of course it is of no surprise that Clemson is the overwhelming favorite to win the conference, they have won the title five times in a row. Given the strength of the Tigers this year's team should be stacked again and ready to compete at an elite level. Dabo Swinney returns running back Travis Etienne and star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, along with another Top 5 recruiting class, and blue chip recruits on both sides of the ball.

Having Boston College so low is a bit surprising though. To have them below Syracuse and NC State, two teams that the Eagles beat easily was not expected. True, the Eagles have a new coach, a new system, and they have lost running back AJ Dillon. But they also return almost their entire defense, along with their offensive line that played very well last year. If Phil Jurkovec is granted his transfer waiver, and is eligible to play immediately, the odds may shift more in the Eagles favor.

The ACC Coastal lay out was interesting as well. Miami, a team that ended their 2019 season by losing to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl has the best odds. UNC was somehow ranked second, even though they return arguably the second best quarterback in the ACC in Sam Howell. It is surprising as well that Virginia (who won the Coastal last year) and Virginia Tech are both behind Miami.

Will anyone catch Clemson this season?

