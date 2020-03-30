BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Online Gambling Site Sets Boston College Odds To Win ACC Football Championship

A.J. Black

With all of football on hold, the gambling community are still setting odds for the tentative upcoming college football season. While Vegas casinos are all shut down, online sites like Sportsbetting.ag are still active and they have set their odds for the 2020 season. For Boston College, not surprisingly their odds of winning the ACC are very low

Of course it is of no surprise that Clemson is the overwhelming favorite to win the conference, they have won the title five times in a row. Given the strength of the Tigers this year's team should be stacked again and ready to compete at an elite level. Dabo Swinney returns running back Travis Etienne and star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, along with another Top 5 recruiting class, and blue chip recruits on both sides of the ball.

Having Boston College so low is a bit surprising though. To have them below Syracuse and NC State, two teams that the Eagles beat easily was not expected. True, the Eagles have a new coach, a new system, and they have lost running back AJ Dillon. But they also return almost their entire defense, along with their offensive line that played very well last year. If Phil Jurkovec is granted his transfer waiver, and is eligible to play immediately, the odds may shift more in the Eagles favor. 

The ACC Coastal lay out was interesting as well. Miami, a team that ended their 2019 season by losing to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl has the best odds. UNC was somehow ranked second, even though they return arguably the second best quarterback in the ACC in Sam Howell. It is surprising as well that Virginia (who won the Coastal last year) and Virginia Tech are both behind Miami.

Will anyone catch Clemson this season? 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Basketball Lands Quinnipiac Transfer Rich Kelly

Eagles add a guard that averaged more than 16 points a game last season.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

NCAA Pushes Vote On Transfer Immediate Eligibility To June

Ruling could delay Phil Jukovec eligibility if waiver isn't approved

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

2021 QB Hamp Fay Likes the History of Quarterbacks At Boston College

A Texas gunslinger who could be a great fit for the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin Awards 2019-20: Emma Guy Is Our Female Athlete of the Year

A big year for the women's basketball team, and Emma Guy was the leader

A.J. Black

Recapping Eagles In The NFL Draft: 2010-2015

Where did they end up, who had careers? Who didn't?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Texas Safety Caleb Ellis "Likes What He Sees" with Boston College

A hard hitting safety out of the Lone Star State gets an offer from the Eagles.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

BC Bulletin Awards 2019-20: Alex Newhook Is Freshman of the Year

We have already named four of our awards, with AJ Dillon, David Bailey, the Men's Hockey Team and Joanna Bernabei-McNamee taking home honors. Today we want to honor Alex Newhook, winner of our “Freshman of the Year".

jbiagioni16

Boston College Offer A "Good Feeling" For Jamareeh "Bugg" Jones

A fast athlete out of the DMV, Bugg Jones is just learning about the Eagles

A.J. Black

Jim Christian To Remain Boston College Head Coach in 2020-21

Christian will return for his seventh season, and a 75-119 record

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Possible BC transfer target EJ Anosike commits to Tennessee

A.J. Black