Introducing the Boston College Quarter Century Team

Earlier this year BC Bulletin looked at some of the best players on Boston College at each position. But limiting it to ten years produced a rather small scope, as there may have only been a handful of players who performed at each position during that period. On top of that, the past ten years were not very memorable for the Eagles, if we open it to 15 years before that, there are some big names since 1995. The purpose of this series will be to stoke debate, and get us thinking of some of the best moments and players in recent BC history.

Here is how we will break it down. Every day or so for the next few weeks we will reveal our player or players that were the best at their position over the past twenty five years. And we will add a runner up as well. There will be five offensive linemen selected (not by position, just the unit as a whole), three wide receivers, a tight end, two running backs, a quarterback, three linebackers, three defensive linemen, four secondary and a handful of special teamers.

Who will be the top running back? Will it be William Green, Derrick Knight, Andre Williams or AJ Dillon? How about on the offensive line?

Let's take a trip back in time, and figure out which Eagles have stood out in the past twenty five years. Tomorrow we will kick off the series with running backs.

