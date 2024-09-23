Boston College Football at Virginia Kickoff Time Announced
The ACC has announced the kickoff time for the Boston College Eagles Week 6 game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., to open conference play.
The two teams will face off on Saturday, Oct. 5 at noon ET on ACC Network.
Currently, both programs are in similar situations, sitting at 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in ACC play. Virginia opened its season with two wins over Richmond 34-13 and conference opponent Wake Forest 31-30, but suffered its sole loss of the season thus far in Week 3 against Maryland 27-13. Virginia got back in the win column on Saturday with a 43-24 victory over Coastal Carolina.
Similar to the Cavaliers, Boston College got off to an impressive start to the season with wins over the then-No. 10 ranked Florida State Seminoles, who is a conference opponent, 28-13 and Duquesne 56-0, however suffered its first loss of the season in Week 3 to the No. 11 Missouri Tigers 27-21. On Saturday night, the Eagles bounced back and recorded a 23-19 win over the Michigan State Spartans in the team’s 11th annual Red Bandanna Game.
Virginia will enter the contest 3-1 on the year as the team has a BYE week this upcoming weekend, however Boston College has one game prior to its meeting with the Cavaliers, a home game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday afternoon.
The teams have met eight times in their histories, the first matchup in 1963 and the latest in 2023, both regular-season games. Boston College leads the series 7-1. Virginia’s only win came in 2020 with a 43-23 win in Charlottesville, Va.