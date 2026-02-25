Scuffle Breaks Out During Heated Moment in Virginia-NC State Game

A bit of a scuffle occurred early in the second half of Tuesday’s game between ACC foes in No. 11 Virginia and NC State.

Things got chippy with 17:35 remaining in the game, as words were exchanged between the two teams, then Wolfpack guard Paul McNeil Jr. gave the Cavaliers’ Sam Lewis a shove, leading to more pushing and shoving as a scrum ensued. Official Roger Ayers, attempting to be the peacemaker, found himself right in the middle of said pushing and shoving.

Virginia and NC State are scuffling!!pic.twitter.com/GxYIP3Le9P — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 25, 2026

Ayers and his two counterparts then reviewed the incident to assess any potential ejections, of which there was one, and fouls, of which there were two. NC State's Scottie Ebube was ejected for leaving the bench. Lewis and the Wolfpack’s Darrion Williams were each assessed technical fouls.

While it's not exactly clear what started the exchange of unpleasantries, it’s not difficult to see why emotions could be heightened in such a game. The Wolfpack, coming off a big upset win over North Carolina their last time out, are just two games back of the Cavaliers in the ACC standings. Virginia, meanwhile, is looking to win its ninth straight game and keep its relatively blemish-free conference record of 12–2 looking pristine.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.