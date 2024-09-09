Boston College Football by the Numbers: Where the Eagles Rank in NCAA Statistics After Week 2
The Boston College Eagles football team has had an impressive start to the season.
The program is 2-0 on the year so far with wins against the then-No. 10 Florida State Seminoles 28-13 and Duquesne 56-0.
The successful start has pushed the Eagles into the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2018, sitting at No. 24.
The dominant performances have also placed the Eagles as a team into high spots on the NCAA’s season statistics.
Currently, the highest the team ranks is No. 1 in team passing efficiency (245.83) and punt return defense (-8.00). Boston College ranks in the top 10 in eight categories, while also ranking between No. 11 and No. 38 in 12 categories.
Below is the full list of where the team is ranking the highest, according to the NCAA website.
Boston College Team Statistics After Week 2:
Team Passing Efficiency: 1st (245.83)
Punt Return Defense: 1st (-8.00)
Third Down Completion Percentage Defense: 4th (.154)
Fewest Penalties Per Game: 4th (3.00)
Fewest Penalties: 6th (6)
Defensive Touchdowns: T6th (1)
Rushing Defense: 7th (40.5 yards per game)
Rushing Offense: 9th (282.5 yards per game)
Time of Possession: 11th (34)
Passing Yards Per Completion: 12th (17.29 average)
First Downs Per Game Defense: 13th (22)
Total Defense: 15th
Completion Percentage: 19th (.724)
Team Passing Efficiency Defense: 19th (88.38)
Third Down Completion Percentage: 22nd (.538)
Scoring Offense: T23rd (42.0 points per game)
Red Zone Defense: T25th (.667)
Kickoff Return Defense: T28th
Turnovers Gained: T38th (3)
Total Offense: 38th