Boston College Names Five Captains For 2020 Season

Boston College football named five players their co-captains for the upcoming season. Defensive end Marcus Valdez, linebacker Max Richardson, offensive linemen Zion Johnson and Ben Petrula and running back Travis Levy were all voted by their teammates. This is the first time any of the group has been named a captain while at Boston College.

"It's awesome, I feel great that my teammates respect me that much, and it's just going to make me work harder for them. I'm ready to ride this year" said Zion Johnson shortly after being announced a captain. "It truly is a blessing...I love my guys and I appreciate this opportunity." said Levy.

Per the press release:

Levy enters his fourth year at Boston College and has been a mainstay over his career on special teams along with seeing time at running back and wide receiver. He has played in 38 career games and was second on the team in 2019 with 1,059 all-purpose yards.

Johnson, who was named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele, is coming off a dominant season in 2019 for the Eagles. The 2020 All-ACC preseason selection quickly blossomed into one of the ACC's best offensive linemen in 2019 after transferring from Davidson.



Johnson started seven games, but played 90% of the snaps at left guard. A three-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week selection in 2019, Johnson was a key member of a BC offensive line that was among the national leaders in sacks allowed and rushing yards.



Another 2020 All-ACC preseason pick, Petrula captured All-ACC second-team honors at offensive tackle in 2019 after collecting All-ACC honorable mention accolades a season ago. He started all 13 games at right tackle and allowed just one sack the entire season.



Richardson is on several national award watch lists entering his final year at BC. He was eighth nationally with 72 solo tackles in 2019 en route to being named to the All-ACC second-team. He led the ACC in solo tackles and ranked among the conference leaders in total tackles (108).



The Georgia native led Boston College last season with 14.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and added 3.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Valdez has played in 25 career games entering his junior season for the Eagles. A starter at defensive end, the New Jersey native finished 2019 with 26 tackles, 7.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage, 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Boston College kicks off against Duke on September 19th in Durham at noon.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com