Why Boston College Football's Comeback Win Over Pitt Could Be a Turning Point for the Eagles

Whether it saw it this way or not, the Boston College football program arrived at a make-or-break juncture of its 2026 campaign this weekend.

Hosting 5-1 Pittsburgh on Saturday, the Eagles could have dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in conference play, and the way the matchup, which ultimately ended in BC's favor 27-21, started looked like it was going down that road for them.

Within just seven minutes of the regional showdown, the Panthers managed to put 12 points on the board to BC’s zero, leaving fans in Alumni Stadium utterly baffled by what they were watching.

It started right after the opening kickoff, as true freshman quarterback Corey Dailey, making his first-ever collegiate start, put all his might into a deep ball on the first play of the game with Cataurus “Blue” Hicks running a post.

The ball landed smoothly into Hicks’ hands with Ashton Cunningham just a few yards behind, and Hicks did the rest himself, cementing a 7-0 lead for the visitors just 16 seconds in.

75-YARD OPENING PLAY TOUCHDOWN 🤯@Dailey4Corey ➡️ Blue Hicks



📺 ESPN2



Pitt 7, Boston College 0 pic.twitter.com/ALQRtxijzx — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 17, 2026

“I mean that first play, they had us,” BC head coach Bill O’Brien said. “They kind of dummy cadenced us, got us into the right look, and threw a post. It was a great play, great execution by them, great throw, and it’s tough to deal with that early on. But I thought our guys were resilient to come back from that.”

Matters were only made worse for the Eagles, though.

After Evan Dickens’ run of three yards on BC’s first offensive play, quarterback Mason McKenzie was sacked for a loss of eight yards, and he threw an incompletion on third-and-long.

Then, on 4th-and-15 from the Eagles’ 20, Bryce LaFollette’s punt attempt was blocked into the endzone, and the special teamer knocked the ball out of the back of the endzone in order to save BC from going down by two touchdowns.

MAKE A PLAY KANYE ⚡️ @ThompsonKanye



📺 ESPN2



Pitt 9, Boston College 0 pic.twitter.com/495ZVOkNor — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 17, 2026

Nevertheless, the play resulted in a safety, and the ball was going right back to the Panthers with the ensuing punt.

But this is where the mood shifted on BC’s sideline.

This was that critical point in the game — the moment where the Eagles did not break, even if they could have.

“I kept telling everybody, ‘We good, we good,’” defensive back Carter Davis said. “It’s football. They jumped out on us. They had the blocked punt. Everything that could have gone wrong for us at that time went wrong, and it was in the first 30 seconds of the game.”

“[But] 30 seconds [doesn’t] define who we are. I feel like I’m proud of the team for what happened right there, because in the past, that’s a game that most likely we get blown up, [if] I’m gonna be honest with you. I’m proud [that] we shook back. We handled our business and came on top.”

While Pitt ended up getting a field goal after the punt to extend its two-score advantage, not allowing the Panthers to reach the end zone there was massive.

BC then responded with a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive, stamped by Bo MacCormack III’s one-yard rushing touchdown, to cut its deficit six points, and the defense forced a punt just four plays later.

It was a completely different ball game from there.

“Playing complementary football,” Davis said of how the Eagles kept it together. “That’s all it is. Defense getting stops, offense finishing drives. This is something that we want to learn from and see the results of. That’s what ends up with victory, so [it’s] something that we’re definitely going to look at tomorrow on film and see how we can get better and polish up.”

It very much was complementary football that willed BC to the upset victory.

When McKenzie was intercepted on the following drive inside the red zone by Raion Strader, the defense came through with an interception of its own.

To just about nobody’s surprise, senior KP Price made the pick with a one-handed, diving snag after Pitt tight end Carson Kent tipped the ball into the air over the middle of the field.

Tip drill‼️



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/2SX7vD9Jdd — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 17, 2026

It added another dazzling play to the career highlight reel for Price, who has become virtually immune to not showing up when it matters most.

“KP’s had a great year,” O’Brien said. “KP could have left. He stayed. KP could have gone to the NFL, or he could have gone to another school. He stayed. He’s a real BC guy. He stayed loyal to this place. We owe a lot to KP, and he’s just been an awesome leader.”

The turnover allowed the Eagles to cruise out in front, 14-12, with a seven-play scoring drive, which they increased to 21-12 just 46 seconds into the second half on a gorgeous 69-yard dime from McKenzie to Landon Wright, who had his breakout party with two receptions for 122 yards and a score.

Landon Wright to the house for 6⃣‼️ pic.twitter.com/QNzk6nJteM — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 17, 2026

While McKenzie went through his typical ebbs and flows, the progression he continues to show in the passing game was on full display in the win, as he totaled a season-high 295 yards through the air on 17-for-28 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions, the latter of which came at an awful time when BC was looking to put the game to bed.

With just 2:25 remaining, McKenzie attempted a long pass on 1st-and-19 at the Panthers’ 26, but Strader intercepted him for a second time because the ball was underthrown.

“Sometimes he forces it a little bit,” O’Brien said.

But once again, the Eagles’ defense had the offense’s back, as Charlie Comella picked off Dailey with 1:40 left in regulation.

Charlie Comella with the big-time INT‼️



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/TE0Kk40yYh — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) October 17, 2026

Two first downs and a few kneeldowns later, BC was back on a winning streak.

“Obviously it’s cliche, [but we talked about] six seconds per play, one play at a time, and just playing every single play [like] it’s got a story to it,” O’Brien said. “So I think they did a good job of that.”

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Tiktok for the latest Boston College news.