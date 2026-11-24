CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football quarterback Mason McKenzie announced he will return to BC for the 2027 season during his press conference Tuesday morning ahead of the Eagles’ matchup with Miami on Saturday.

The redshirt junior transferred to BC from Division-II Saginaw Valley State last offseason after being named the 2025 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

This season, he has totaled 2,516 all-purpose yards — 1,798 through the air and 718 on the ground — with 12 passing touchdowns, five rushing scores, and nine interceptions.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously there’s a lot that goes into that,” McKenzie said about his future. “I’ve enjoyed, like I said, I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here. I love playing for coach [Bill] O’Brien, love my teammates. So I’ll be back next year.”

Here’s QB Mason McKenzie’s full comments about returning to Boston College next year. pic.twitter.com/auPlHKq7Rf — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) November 24, 2026

McKenzie continued: “But yeah, I’m just excited. I’m excited for that, too, because obviously it didn’t necessarily go exactly as we wanted to this year, and we still have one more game. But yeah, I’m looking forward to that. But we also got one more game this year, so I’m excited.”

With nearly a full year as the Eagles’ starter under his belt, McKenzie said that his transition into the 2027 season won’t be nearly as difficult in regards to learning the playbook, scheme, and style of BC’s offense under O’Brien.

“I mean, it’s gonna be awesome,” McKenzie said. “I mean last winter, like during spring ball, too, you're working so hard to get the plays down, the playbook. I kind of already got that now, so it’s like, I can really focus on doing, like learning more and just understanding more about what’s going on.”

He continued: “So it’s gonna be exciting to kind of just not have to worry about so many schematical things, and I can just kind of put my best foot forward and learn more about just the game in general, and just going out there and performing during those times as well.”

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The 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pound dual threat was named a captain prior to the start of the season despite joining the program in December, quickly earning the respect of his teammates and coaches for his overall character and hard-nosed approach to the game, which has gone a long way with the fanbase.

BC has also not experienced a quarterback start in every game of the regular season since Anthony Brown did so in 2018, so this continuity will be a new treat for the fans.

Additionally, redshirt sophomore and team captain linebacker Anthony Palano, the Eagles’ leading tackler this year, declared that he couldn’t see himself anywhere else in response to a similar question about the future.

“Yeah, no, I love it,” Palano said. “I really don't see myself anywhere else. I love BC. They were the first school to reach out to me, and I've always been a guy that, you know, just trust my gut and trust the first school. So BC's been a great, great place for me.”

He continued: “I love the education. I love all the people, the coaches. I love playing under Coach O'Brien, Coach Dan [O’Brien], and Coach Roof, and all the rest of them. All great guys. So, I mean, I love it here, so I can't really see myself anywhere else.”

The Eagles (5-6, 3-4 ACC) have one more shot at securing bowl eligibility with their road matchup against the Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0 ACC) this weekend, although it’s possible for them to make a bowl at 5-7 depending on if enough six- or seven-win teams drop out.

Projected Boston College Football 2027 QB Room:

1. Mason McKenzie - R-Sr., 6'1", 200 lbs.

2. Femi Babalola - R-Fr., 6'4", 230 lbs.

3. Will Wood - Fr., 6'2", 220 lbs.

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