Lock It In: New Prediction for a Boston College Football Commitment

There is a new predicted commitment in ahead of this weekend's big recruiting weekend.
This weekend is a huge weekend for Boston College and we already have a strong prediction for this weekend. According to our sources, Edwin Kolenge, a linebacker who recently transferred to Loomis Chafey in Connecticut. Originally from Canada, Kolenge never made it to campus this weekend because of ongoing border issues related to COVID-19, but that didn't stop him from making a decision.

"I like Boston College because of my relationship with Coach (Tem) Lukabu. He has a great plan for me and we talked since last year," Kolenge explained when he trimmed down his list. The two also have a shared heritage. "He’s also Congolese so we share the same culture and I really feel comfortable with him." 

Kolenge, is a three star rated linebacker on Rivals or 247sports, also put Nebraska, West Virginia, Syracuse, Indiana, Howard, Rutgers, and Virginia Tech on his top eight list earlier this year. He had visits planned to BC, Virginia Tech and Syracuse but border issues (he is originally from Canada) mucked up those plans. It sounds like he is making his decision based on his relationships with the coaches.

According to our sources, Kolenge was set to commit to Virginia Tech, but his relationship with Boston College grew, and the visit set the tone for his decision. At this time you can Lock in Edwin Kolenge as a BC Commitment. BC Bulletin and SI All American are set to speak with Kolenge after he makes his decision tomorrow. 

