Boston College Football Defeats Pitt, Picks Up First ACC Win of Season

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (3-3, 1-2 ACC) football team snapped its two-game losing streak with a 27-21 win over the Pitt Panthers (5-2, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers struck first 7-0 on their first snap of the game. Quarterback Corey Dailey threw a 75-yard dime to wide receiver Cataurus Hicks with 14:42 to go in the opening quarter.

On Boston College’s first possession, Pitt’s defense forced a three-and-out. Bryce LaFollette’s punt was blocked and the ball went into the back of the end zone for a Panthers safety to make the score 9-0 with 13:06 left in the first.

After the Panthers got the ball back, they drove down the field and extended their lead 12-0 on a 28-yard field goal by kicker Antonio Chadha with 7:58 remaining in the first.

Down the stretch of the first, the momentum shifted in Boston College’s favor.

Eagles running back Bo MacCormack III put Boston College on the board 12-7 with a one-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes of the first. The score capped off a 14-play, 75-yard drive that lasted over six minutes.

With less than a minute to go in the second, Boston College went in front 14-12 with an 11-yard touchdown pass from McKenzie to wide receiver Javarius Green.

The touchdown marked Green’s first career touchdown reception.

After going into halftime with a two-point lead, the Eagles got the ball to open the second half and extended its lead 21-12 on a 69-yard touchdown pass from McKenzie to wide receiver Landon Wright with 14:14 to go in the third.

Pitt snapped its scoring drought early in the third with 10:22 left on a 29-yard field goal by Chadha to cut into its deficit 21-15.

The Panthers continued to chip away and got within three 21-18 with a 42-yard field goal from Chadha with 22 seconds to go in the third.

Early in the fourth, Boston College added to its lead with a one-yard touchdown run by running back Evan Dickens with 13:02 remaining. Dickens’ score was set up by Wright who hauled in a 53-yard reception on the previous play at the one-yard line.

Eagles kicker Luca Lombardo missed the extra point attempt after an illegal snap penalty to keep their lead in the single digits 27-18.

The Panthers got back within one score 27-21 with 8:13 to go on a 38-yard field goal.

Late in the game, the Eagles and Panthers traded interceptions. Pitt got the ball with 2:12 remaining after defensive back Raion Strader picked off McKenzie and Boston College returned the favor with an interception by defensive back Charlie Comella with 1:34 to go.

McKenzie picked up the game-winning first down on a 12-yard run with 1:14 left to seal the 27-21 victory for Boston College.

Next up, Boston College travels to Atlanta, Ga., to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

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