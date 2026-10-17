Boston College Football Defeats Pitt, Picks Up First ACC Win of Season
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CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (3-3, 1-2 ACC) football team snapped its two-game losing streak with a 27-21 win over the Pitt Panthers (5-2, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers struck first 7-0 on their first snap of the game. Quarterback Corey Dailey threw a 75-yard dime to wide receiver Cataurus Hicks with 14:42 to go in the opening quarter.
On Boston College’s first possession, Pitt’s defense forced a three-and-out. Bryce LaFollette’s punt was blocked and the ball went into the back of the end zone for a Panthers safety to make the score 9-0 with 13:06 left in the first.
After the Panthers got the ball back, they drove down the field and extended their lead 12-0 on a 28-yard field goal by kicker Antonio Chadha with 7:58 remaining in the first.
Down the stretch of the first, the momentum shifted in Boston College’s favor.
Eagles running back Bo MacCormack III put Boston College on the board 12-7 with a one-yard touchdown run in the final two minutes of the first. The score capped off a 14-play, 75-yard drive that lasted over six minutes.
With less than a minute to go in the second, Boston College went in front 14-12 with an 11-yard touchdown pass from McKenzie to wide receiver Javarius Green.
The touchdown marked Green’s first career touchdown reception.
After going into halftime with a two-point lead, the Eagles got the ball to open the second half and extended its lead 21-12 on a 69-yard touchdown pass from McKenzie to wide receiver Landon Wright with 14:14 to go in the third.
Pitt snapped its scoring drought early in the third with 10:22 left on a 29-yard field goal by Chadha to cut into its deficit 21-15.
The Panthers continued to chip away and got within three 21-18 with a 42-yard field goal from Chadha with 22 seconds to go in the third.
Early in the fourth, Boston College added to its lead with a one-yard touchdown run by running back Evan Dickens with 13:02 remaining. Dickens’ score was set up by Wright who hauled in a 53-yard reception on the previous play at the one-yard line.
Eagles kicker Luca Lombardo missed the extra point attempt after an illegal snap penalty to keep their lead in the single digits 27-18.
The Panthers got back within one score 27-21 with 8:13 to go on a 38-yard field goal.
Late in the game, the Eagles and Panthers traded interceptions. Pitt got the ball with 2:12 remaining after defensive back Raion Strader picked off McKenzie and Boston College returned the favor with an interception by defensive back Charlie Comella with 1:34 to go.
McKenzie picked up the game-winning first down on a 12-yard run with 1:14 left to seal the 27-21 victory for Boston College.
Next up, Boston College travels to Atlanta, Ga., to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1