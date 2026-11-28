Boston College at No. 7 Miami: Game Central Rundown, Injury Updates, Depth Chart
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The Boston College Eagles (5-6, 3-4 ACC) football team travels to Miami Gardens, Fla., to take on the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0 ACC) in its regular season finale on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles are looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2024.
The Hurricanes are hoping to finish the regular season perfect in conference play. So far this year, Miami has lost just one game, which was against No. 4 Notre Dame 31-24 on Nov. 7.
Both teams are coming off victories. Boston College defeated Syracuse last weekend 27-15, which snapped a three-game losing streak, while Miami has won its last two games against Duke 36-25 on Nov. 14 and Virginia Tech 28-20 last weekend.
Latest Injury News From Boston College at Miami
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Boston College at Miami Game Information
Who: Boston College Eagles and Miami Hurricanes
When: Saturday, Nov. 28 at noon ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Weather: Mostly cloudy, 72 degrees
Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Miami: TBD
Series: Miami leads 25-6
Current streak: Miami won one
Last Meeting: Nov. 24, 2023, in Chestnut Hill- Miami won 45-20
How to Watch Boston College at Miami
TV: ESPN
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
SiriusXM: 258
Keys to the Game: Boston College at Miami
- Boston College Eagles On SI’s Luke Ballard shares the three keys to victory for the Eagles as they face the Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.
- Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie announced that he is returning to BC in 2027. Everything we know about the news.
- Can Boston College Football Pull Off Another Miami Miracle With Bowl Eligibility at Stake? Boston College Eagles On SI's Graham Dietz breaks it down here.
Depth Chart: Boston College at Miami
Offense:
QB: Mason McKenzie, Femi Babalola or Grayson Wilson
RB: Bo MacCormack III, Mekhi Dodd, Nolan Ray, Anthony Ferrucci
WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright
WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade
WR: Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jaedn Skeete
TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough, Danny Edgehille
LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Pape Abdoulaye Sy
LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively
C: DJ Williams or Michael Crounse or Owen Snively
RG: Judah Pruitt, Owen Snively
RT: Reggie Jackson or Kristian Phillips
Defense:
DE: E’Lla Boykin or Kris Jones, Israel Oladipupo
DT: KJ Sampson, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto
DT: Micah Amedee, Gavin Neil
DE: Demetrius Ballard or Favor Bate
LB: Anthony Palano
LB: Kemori Dixon, Steve Klein
NB: KP Price, Da'Jon Green
CB: Marcelous Townsend or Max Tucker or Ashton Cunningham
CB: Charlie Comella, Syair Torrence
S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green
S: Kameron Howard or Carter Davis or Da'Jon Green
Special Teams:
LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens
P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn
K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt
H: Bryce LaFollette
P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green
KO Return: Jackson Wade, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr., Mekhi Dodd
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1