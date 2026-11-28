The Boston College Eagles (5-6, 3-4 ACC) football team travels to Miami Gardens, Fla., to take on the No. 7 Miami Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0 ACC) in its regular season finale on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles are looking to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2024.

The Hurricanes are hoping to finish the regular season perfect in conference play. So far this year, Miami has lost just one game, which was against No. 4 Notre Dame 31-24 on Nov. 7.

Both teams are coming off victories. Boston College defeated Syracuse last weekend 27-15, which snapped a three-game losing streak, while Miami has won its last two games against Duke 36-25 on Nov. 14 and Virginia Tech 28-20 last weekend.

Latest Injury News From Boston College at Miami

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Boston College at Miami Game Information

Who: Boston College Eagles and Miami Hurricanes

When: Saturday, Nov. 28 at noon ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 72 degrees

Game Captains: Boston College: Mason McKenzie, Michael Crounse, Zeke Moore, KP Price, Anthony Palano. Miami: TBD

Series: Miami leads 25-6

Current streak: Miami won one

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Last Meeting: Nov. 24, 2023, in Chestnut Hill- Miami won 45-20

How to Watch Boston College at Miami

TV: ESPN

Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM

SiriusXM: 258

Keys to the Game: Boston College at Miami

Boston College Eagles On SI’s Luke Ballard shares the three keys to victory for the Eagles as they face the Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

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Can Boston College Football Pull Off Another Miami Miracle With Bowl Eligibility at Stake? Boston College Eagles On SI's Graham Dietz breaks it down here.

Depth Chart: Boston College at Miami

Offense: QB: Mason McKenzie, Femi Babalola or Grayson Wilson

RB: Bo MacCormack III, Mekhi Dodd, Nolan Ray, Anthony Ferrucci

WR: Johnathan Montague Jr., Landon Wright

WR: Javarius Green, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jackson Wade

WR: Dawson Pough, Nedrick Boldin Jr., Jaedn Skeete

TE: Zeke Moore, Brady Clough, Danny Edgehille

LT: Veguer “JuJu” Jean-Jumeau, Pape Abdoulaye Sy

LG: Robert Smith IV, Owen Snively

C: DJ Williams or Michael Crounse or Owen Snively

RG: Judah Pruitt, Owen Snively

RT: Reggie Jackson or Kristian Phillips

Defense: DE: E’Lla Boykin or Kris Jones, Israel Oladipupo

DT: KJ Sampson, Christian Hudson, Chuck Nnaeto

DT: Micah Amedee, Gavin Neil

DE: Demetrius Ballard or Favor Bate

LB: Anthony Palano

LB: Kemori Dixon, Steve Klein

NB: KP Price, Da'Jon Green

CB: Marcelous Townsend or Max Tucker or Ashton Cunningham

CB: Charlie Comella, Syair Torrence

S: Marcus Upton, TJ Green

S: Kameron Howard or Carter Davis or Da'Jon Green

Special Teams: LS: Cooper Crook, John Owens

P: Bryce LaFollette, Andy Quinn

K: Luca Lombardo, Jonathan Hewitt

H: Bryce LaFollette

P Return: Charlie Comella, Javarius Green

KO Return: Jackson Wade, Bo MacCormack III, Johnathan Montague Jr., Mekhi Dodd

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