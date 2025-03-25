Boston College Football Defensive Tackle Owen Stoudmire Talks About Stepping Into Bigger Role
Boston College football defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire is getting ready to move into a new spot.
Last year, the Creston, Ohio, native was second on the depth chart behind Cam Horsley and made 30 tackles (11 solo and 19 assisted), 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two quarterback hits in all 13 games.
Now with the departure of Horsley, Stoudmire has a chance to step into a bigger role on the team.
On Tuesday, he talked about how learning from Horsley as well as other players in the past, have helped prepare him for this opportunity.
“I think I learned a lot from Cam Horsley,” said Stoudmire. “He was a really good player, a very dominant player. Really I just think after the years of learning from a lot of good players before me, it is now my time to go ahead and step into that role and maximize it to the best of my ability.”
The redshirt senior also spoke on becoming a leader and what he believes his responsibility is in that part.
“I think just making sure that I come out everyday and I’m of those individuals who keep the standard the standard,” said Stoudmire. “Like you said, I have played with Donovan Ezeiruaku, Cam Horsley, a lot of really good players. So with that being said, I’ve seen what it takes and to hold others to that standard so I think really just the big thing is running to the ball, a lot of the things that Coach O’Brien talks about, just making sure I’m doing that myself, taking care of myself, and being the leader for everyone else around me.”
Stoudmire also spoke on the defense as a whole and although the team is losing a lot of veterans on that side of the ball, he is confident in the players they have for the upcoming season.
“We have a lot of good players,” said Stoudmire. “As you all know, Donovan [and] Cam, we looked up to them. They were leaders. They were really good players, but we also have a lot of really good players now as well. We got Kwan Williams, George Rooks, Sed McConnell, a lot of guys who’ve been with us for a little bit of time and I think we’ll definitely be ready to go.”
Boston College will continue its third week of spring practice on Thursday morning.