Watch: Mike Palmer & Dennis Grosel Speak To Reporters After Wednesday's Practice

A.J. Black

Boston College safety Mike Palmer and quarterback Dennis Grosel spoke to reporters after Wednesday's practice. You can check out what they had to say in the video below. 

Grosel, was a starter for the Eagles after Anthony Brown went down against Louisville last season. The preferred walk on started seven games and played in all 13. During his time under center he completed 75-of-155 (48.4%) passes for 983 yards with nine touchdowns to just three interceptions, while rushing for over 200 yards. 

Palmer, a senior started in all 11 games in 2019 at safety. He played and was third on the team with 76 tackles. He also added 4.5 tackles for a loss, and a sack with two interceptions and three pass break ups. 

You can check out what the pair had to say below:

Mike Palmer

Dennis Grosel

Note it was a lighter practice today, so there will be no notes coming out later today. 

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

