'We're Lucky to Call Them Our Team': Boston College Football Embraces Logan March With Team IMPACT Signing

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — It wasn’t just applause that filled the Murray Room on the fourth floor of the Yawkey Athletics Center on Tuesday afternoon. There were also chants that sounded like a locker room prior to a game.

In one loud chorus, the entirety of Boston College football’s roster began to synchronize: “hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo, hoo.”

But they weren’t about to take the field for a game.

Instead, they were raucously “hooing” for Logan March, the team’s new seven-year-old Team IMPACT signee.

Here with Kim for this incredibly moving event.



Here’s the moment Logan signed his letter of intent, followed by the reaction of the players and the entirety of @BCFootball’s staff.



Logan is forever a Boston College Eagle. https://t.co/E0G5MfiVD2 pic.twitter.com/P6WJC2psfE — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) August 11, 2026

A national, non-profit organization that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country, Team IMPACT’s mission is to form tight-knit relationships between teams and children with an emphasis on socialization, empowerment, and resilience.

March, who lives with Gould Syndrome, epilepsy, and cortical visual impairment, will now participate in many activities with the program over the next two years, such as games, practices, and other team events.

He is the 36th child to sign with BC Athletics, which has partnered with Team IMPACT for the past 15 years, but the first to sign with the football program during Bill O’Brien’s tenure.

And just before putting pen to paper to make the signing official, O’Brien made it abundantly clear that this wasn’t just a “partnership” between March and the team — this marked the moment that March became a full-on member of it.

“We talked a lot about what it means to be a team, and to be good teammates, and today we get to put that into action,” O’Brien said. “When we bring people into this program, we look for more than just solely football ability. We look for people who bring energy, character, toughness, pride and a willingness to make the people around them better.”

“We want players who understand that being a part of a team means being part of something bigger than themselves. This is what makes a team special — the relationships, the bonds between people who may be very different but are all committed to one another, and the goal that they share.”

One of the most rewarding parts of this new chapter for March, according to his mother, Lyla, is the fact that he is looked at as a child and not his diagnosis.

“That’s really important for us as a family, because that’s how his siblings see him, and that’s how we want the rest of the world to see him,” Lyla said. “So far, the guys have done an incredible job of keeping him as a child and not a diagnosis.”

Members of the Boston College football team, Logan, and his family at Team IMPACT Signing Day.



Logan is the 36th kid to sign with a Boston College team through Team IMPACT. pic.twitter.com/7cWcdE8osP — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) August 11, 2026

O’Brien claimed that the team will learn far more from March than he will learn from them, and that message resonated with Lyla deeply as she also embraces this new family of theirs.

“It feels like I’ve adopted 150 other children,” Lyla said. “But once you have four, what’s another one? It’s been really, really heartwarming to see how open these men are to getting to know Logan and getting to know our family, to include him and our entire organization.”

Since he was just three years old, March has worked with BC’s Campus School, which is an extension of the Lynch School of Education and Human Development.

The Campus School aims to educate students ages three to 22 with extensive support needs, including complex medical needs, and hundreds of BC undergraduate volunteers and Division I athletes take part in assisting the program each year.

Now, as a member of the football team, March’s relationship with the school will deepen even further.

He is a Boston College Eagle forever, the rest of his family included.

“This opportunity helps to remind us that he’s so much more than his medical challenges,” Lyla said. “We truly hope that these young men before us take a page from Logan’s book and carry that with them wherever they may go in life. Because Logan has a way of changing people around him. He teaches people about resiliency, perspective, unconditional love, the true meaning of strength, and what it means to celebrate every victory, no matter how small.”

“Team IMPACT’s mission is about more than matching children with teams. It is about creating connection, belonging, confidence, and community. For our family, that mission has become real.”

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