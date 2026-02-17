Boston College vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

Tuesday’s college basketball action kicks off with an ACC battle between the Boston College Eagles and the Florida State Seminoles, two teams that are under .500 at this point in the regular season.

Boston College is struggling in ACC play, winning just two of 12 games. It enters this road matchup on a six-game losing streak, and it has just one road win all season. The Eagles have not played Florida State yet this season, and this could be a winnable matchup for them considering some of their other opponents in the conference.

Still, oddsmakers have the Eagles set as 11.5-point road underdogs in this game. Florida State is 5-7 in ACC play, but it is an impressive 9-5 at home in the 2025-26 season. The Seminoles, led by guard Robert McCray V, have won four of their last five games and have a ton of close losses in ACC play.

Can they handle business against one of the worst teams in the conference?

Here’s a look at the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s ACC battle.

Boston College vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Boston College +11.5 (-110)

Florida State -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Boston College: +600

Florida State: -900

Total

148.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Boston College vs. Florida State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Tucker Center

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Boston College record: 9-16

Florida State record: 12-13

Boston College vs. Florida State Key Player to Watch

Robert McCray V, Guard, Florida State

McCary, a senior, is the leading scorer for the Seminoles in the 2025-26 season, averaging 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3-point range.

He’s scored in double figures in all but three of his games, including all of his games in ACC play. McCray had 17 points in a win over Virginia Tech in FSU’s last game.

Boston College has actually been a decent defensive team this season, ranking 55th in the country in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency. So, McCray will have his work cut out for him as the lead guard for FSU.

The Seminoles are hoping McCray can build on his solid averages at home (13.4 points, 6.6 assists per game) on Tuesday.

Boston College vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have struggled shooting the ball, as Florida State ranks 209th in the country in effective field goal percentage while the Eagles are 328th. Boston College is also 271st in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric.

Despite that, I’m staying away from the total in this game since the Seminoles love to push the pace. Florida State is 22nd in the country in adjusted tempo, which could cause some volatility when it comes to the total, even against a tough BC defense.

Instead, I’m going to lay the points with Florida State at home. FSU is 7-3 against the spread as a home favorite this season, posting an average scoring margin of +18.3 points in those games.

Boston College has struggled to keep up with ACC teams all season, while the Seminoles may be better than their record shows, as they’ve lost one-possession games to Virginia, SMU and Wake Forest while losing by just four to Duke in conference play.

Boston College has just one road win all season, and it’s lost five ACC games by double digits in the 2025-26 campaign.

I think FSU can take care of business at home on Tuesday evening.

Pick: Florida State -11.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.